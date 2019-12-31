Thursday, Jan. 2

Breakfast

French Toast Sticks

Turkey Bacon

Cereal

Cereal Bar

Yogurt

Fruit

Milk

Juice

Lunch

Sloppy Joe

Steamed Broccoli

Pears

  • Second Choice: Bean & Cheese Burrito
  • No meat

Friday, Jan. 3

Breakfast

Confetti Pancakes

Cinnamon Waffles

Cereal

Cereal Bar

Juice

Fruit

Milk

Yogurt

Lunch

Pepperoni French Bread Pizza

Corn

Pears

  • Second Choice: Bean & Cheese Burrito
  • No meat

Monday, Jan. 6

Breakfast

Pancakes

Sausage

Cereal

Cereal Bar

Juice

Milk

Yogurt

Lunch

Hamburger

French Fries

Fruit Cocktail

  • Second Choice: Bosco Cheese Stick

Tuesday, Jan. 7

Breakfast

Breakfast Pizza

Pancake and Sausage on a stick

Cereal

Cereal Bar

Juice

Milk

Yogurt

Lunch

Chicken Strips

Mashed Potatoes with gravy

Mandarin Oranges

  • Second Choice: Bosco Cheese Stick
  • No meat

Wednesday, Jan. 8

Breakfast

Cheese Omelet

Glazed Whole Grain Roll

Cereal

Cereal Bar

Milk

Juice

Yogurt

Lunch

Sloppy Joe

Peas

Apple Slices

Goldfish Graham

  • Second Choice: Bosco Cheese Stick
  • No meat

Thursday, Jan. 9

Breakfast

French Toast

Bacon

Cereal

Cereal Bar

Juice

Milk

Yogurt

Lunch

Homemade Chili

Cornbread

Peaches

  • Second Choice: Bosco Cheese Stick
  • No meat

