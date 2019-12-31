Thursday, Jan. 2
Breakfast
French Toast Sticks
Turkey Bacon
Cereal
Cereal Bar
Yogurt
Fruit
Milk
Juice
Lunch
Sloppy Joe
Steamed Broccoli
Pears
- Second Choice: Bean & Cheese Burrito
- No meat
Friday, Jan. 3
Breakfast
Confetti Pancakes
Cinnamon Waffles
Cereal
Cereal Bar
Juice
Fruit
Milk
Yogurt
Lunch
Pepperoni French Bread Pizza
Corn
Pears
- Second Choice: Bean & Cheese Burrito
- No meat
Monday, Jan. 6
Breakfast
Pancakes
Sausage
Cereal
Cereal Bar
Juice
Milk
Yogurt
Lunch
Hamburger
French Fries
Fruit Cocktail
- Second Choice: Bosco Cheese Stick
Tuesday, Jan. 7
Breakfast
Breakfast Pizza
Pancake and Sausage on a stick
Cereal
Cereal Bar
Juice
Milk
Yogurt
Lunch
Chicken Strips
Mashed Potatoes with gravy
Mandarin Oranges
- Second Choice: Bosco Cheese Stick
- No meat
Wednesday, Jan. 8
Breakfast
Cheese Omelet
Glazed Whole Grain Roll
Cereal
Cereal Bar
Milk
Juice
Yogurt
Lunch
Sloppy Joe
Peas
Apple Slices
Goldfish Graham
- Second Choice: Bosco Cheese Stick
- No meat
Thursday, Jan. 9
Breakfast
French Toast
Bacon
Cereal
Cereal Bar
Juice
Milk
Yogurt
Lunch
Homemade Chili
Cornbread
Peaches
- Second Choice: Bosco Cheese Stick
- No meat
