Thursday, Jan. 16
Nachos or Ham Sandwich, Refined Beans, Peaches
Friday, Jan. 17
NO SCHOOL
Monday, Jan. 20
Chicken Nuggets or Turkey Sandwich, Rotini, Peas and Carrots, Peaches
Tuesday, Jan. 21
Hamburger/Cheeseburger or Ham Sandwich, French Fries, Baked Beans, Warm Cinnamon Apples
Wednesday, Jan. 22
Mini Corn Dogs or Turkey Sandwich, Seasoned Fries, Corn, Pears
Thursday, Jan. 23
Rotini Alfredo w/ Chicken or Turkey Sandwich, Garlic Bread, Asparagus, Applesauce
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.