Breathe in. Breathe out. Practicing meditation can be as simple as that.
The goal of meditation, said Reiki practitioner Kathy Milanowski of Deerfield, is to look inward and become more present.
Self reflection, even just focusing on your breath for a couple minutes, can help you find peace, work through stress or emotions, let go of things, and feel more focused.
There’s no right way to meditate, Milanowski said. Anything that makes you look inward is a plus.
If you’ve never meditated before, Milanowski said it’s easy to start. Simply put your hand over your heart and listen to your heart beat.
You can focus on your breathing, and the sensations of your body. Or you could pick a spot to look at for a length of time, like staring at the flame of a candle.
If sitting still doesn’t work for you, try taking a mindful walk — listening to your surroundings, feeling your body take a walk. People also meditate while they dance, or sit in nature, Milanowski says.
She recommends trying to meditate for about three minutes the first time. Keep it short if you’ve never tried before, and increase the length as you go.
Sometimes it can be hard to quiet your mind and stay in the present. This is “the monkey mind” as Milanowski calls it. Her advice for an active mind is not to beat yourself up about how you “should” meditate, and give your mind something to do, like focus on walking or breathing or a saying in your head.
So why bother? Why try to quiet your mind?
Well, Milanowski said meditation can leave people feeling refreshed, relaxed, and focused. They may feel more grounded to deal with whatever comes their way.
Amid all the stress and confusion we are feeling, taking a couple minutes to focus inward, connect with your body and really relax, could make all the difference.
