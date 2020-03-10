Dancing Goat Distillery has a long-term plan to expand onto a second site east of State Highway 134, company representatives told the Cambridge Plan Commission on March 9.
Michael Reiber, Dancing Goat’s chief operating officer, said the company has been talking in closed session with village officials about buying 50 acres the village owns near the Cambridge-Oakland Wastewater Treatment Plant. The site is on the village’s north side.
Dancing Goat asked for no action from the commission. Reiber said the purpose of attending the March 9 meeting was to let the community know what the company is envisioning over the next few decades.
“This is truly a 5-10-15-20-year, down-the-road, master plan. By what we have seen so far, business has been good, and we want to continue that,” Reiber said.
Reiber said if the purchase goes through from the village, Dancing Goat’s next step would be to seek village permission to combine three lots on the property into one and to rezone the entire site for industrial use.
He said the vision is to keep the distillery’s manufacturing operation in the current building on Vineyard Drive, near the Cambridge Winery and The Vineyards at Cambridge neighborhood.
Construction of Dancing Goat’s existing building was completed in 2016 and the distillery opened its tasting room in 2017. In late 2018, it acquired Death’s Door Spirits, of Middleton, after that company went bankrupt.
On the new site, products would be aged and possibly bottled in the future, Reiber said. From there, they would be shipped to consumers, not returning to the manufacturing plant.
Reiber said traffic between the two sites would be limited to small box trucks.
Reiber said Dane County and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources have also been involved in discussions in recent months. He said the company has completed a phase one environmental study on the proposal. Other environmental-related analysis and studies to determine the suitable of siting buildings on the property are completed or underway, he said.
He said talking with the village about purchasing the property while those studies remain pending will, hopefully, expedite the overall process.
“We understand that this proposal is somewhat presumptive,” Reiber said. “There are a lot of moving parts to this.”
“We are trying to work on this concurrently to try to come to a point where we can either say it’s a good fit, move forward, or it’s not a good fit for whatever reason and we should part ways.”
Cambridge Village Administrator Lisa Moen confirmed that the village does still own the 50 acres but said the Village Board is awaiting an appraisal of the site in anticipation of a possible sale.
“We should be receiving that shortly,” Moen said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.