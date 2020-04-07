A week after continued learning began in Deerfield, the School Board approved a pass/fail grading system and weighed its graduation requirements.
Pass/fail grades only apply to the high school, said Superintendent Michelle Jensen.
Seventh and eighth-grade students will receive letter grades but won’t be affected by a GPA freeze, and elementary school students don’t get letter grades, she said.
The School Board approved the pass/fail grading system for the last quarter of the school year on April 6, via a conference call.
Jensen said the pass/fail grading system was a matter of equity between students.
“Not knowing how well the access to help and assistance and internet is, when everybody is in their own individual homes,” Jensen said, makes it challenging to give every student what they need.
“What happens and the material covered this quarter may be different than what that class is, offered at a different time to students,” said Board member Sandy Fischer.
“To give a grade, they’re being graded on perhaps not the same requirements as what might happen for some in the fall,” she continued.
Board member Autumn Knudtson asked whether it might be possible to let students opt into a letter grade. Jensen responded that allowing some students to choose to have their GPA change might create an unfair advantage.
Board treasurer Nathan Brown called it the “most neutral way as far as effect on class standing, because it’s essentially nulling the quarter.”
The pass/fail system would freeze class rank and grade point average where they were before the school closure.
The School Board also weighed if they should adjust the graduation requirements for seniors.
Seniors are usually required to complete a senior Step It Up project, which involves community service, trying something new or organizing an activity.
Jensen said that as of January, a good number of students hadn’t finished their projects, and they may not have the chance to do so by the early May deadline.
Some of those projects, Jensen said, involved playing a spring sport, which have been cancelled for now.
Jensen recommended that the board waive the step it up project from the graduation requirements this year.
Fischer asked about creating an alternative project that students could do at home.
“Some people probably put a lot of effort into it,” Fischer said.
Fischer suggested having students write a reflective paper on current events and the impact it has had on their senior year, or what their project would have been.
The other board members agreed.
Board member Melissa Frame said she would like to see students get credit for work they had already done.
While school is closed, students have more of a chance to creatively approach a project like this, Fischer added.
The projects won’t include their normal in-person presentation, Jensen said.
Jensen said administrators will touch base with the teachers heading the Step it Up projects, and get their input. The school board plans to reassess the project requirements at its April 27 meeting.
Jensen also announced that Deerfield plans to apply to the Department of Public Instruction to waive the instructional minute requirements for school districts. That process involves a school board vote and a public hearing, Jensen said. She told the board to expect more information on that waiver at the next meeting.
In other matters, the board:
• is working on hiring a middle-high school principal for the 2020-2021 school year, after current principal Brad Johnsrud retires in June. Jensen said the district had more than 20 applicants. Administrators are working on the interview process, weighing in-person and virtual interviews.
• -approved continuing to pay regular full-time and part-time salary and hourly employees during the closure. Salaried employees are largely working from home. Hourly employees are “on call” said business manager Doreen Treuden, and are helping to distribute 200 meals daily through the grab and go lunch program. Employees can work with the district to negotiate time off without using their leave if they can’t work for COVID-19-related reasons.
