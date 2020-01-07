It had been awhile since I’d read a book cover to cover.
That’s surprising to see in print, because getting through a book never used to be problem. I love books enough that I wrote one. As a child, I often had to be told to go to sleep, to put books down for the night.
But life gets busy. Good books got picked up and set down, unfinished.
Then, last month, in a cozy chair next to the Christmas tree, and also for a bit in an urban coffeeshop, I finished a book.
This month, in the same cozy chair with darkness perpetually pushing in from outside, I started another.
In the process, I’ve discovered how anyone who has ever put something down that once gave them great joy, feels when they at last return to it.
How did I live for so long without a book in progress?
I have known people who live and breathe music, who have inexplicably set it down for long stretches. Later, fingers hovered over a keyboard, they re-find their soul.
People who love to bake inexplicably hang up their whisks and pans. People who once lived for the outdoors suddenly retreat inside. People who live for volunteering, inexplicably disappear from committee meetings and chili suppers. When they tiptoe back, if they do, it’s like reclaiming an old friend.
Reading and writing have always, until lately, gone hand in hand for me. Getting to write every day about the happenings of our small towns certainly brings me joy. I hope that some of what I write brings you joy, too.
This winter, I picked up a book. Whole bookshelves had waited patiently to be dusted off.
That little sliver of happiness felt good enough, that I had to share it with all of you.
It left me thinking, what are we all doing to bring joy to our lives, and to share our little rediscoveries with others in the broader community?
Might doing that bring a smile to someone else, in the midst of the darkness that is January?
