As it flows for 54 miles from Sun Prairie to Busseyville, Koshkonong Creek passes through distinct stretches of eastern Dane County.
And each stretch has its own culture and story to tell.
From Sun Prairie down past Deerfield, its history is one of farmers.
Downstream from there, through Cambridge and Rockdale, it’s about small-town life, with downtowns and childhoods shaped by the waterway’s constant presence.
Deerfield
The Sun Prairie-to-Deerfield stretch of the creek, where the terrain flattens out and the water slows, doesn’t run through a village center as in Cambridge and Rockdale. It just skirts the edge of Cottage Grove.
A visitor in downtown Deerfield wouldn’t realize there was a creek a mile away as public access is virtually nonexistent.
It does, however pass through the private farmlands of many longtime Deerfield-area families.
In the Town of Deerfield, the creek runs through a farm owned since the 1940s by the family of Dan and Jane Kelly.
But the 265-acre farm, and the creek through it, have a much older history; the Kellys’ farmhouse dates back to the mid 1800s and was one owned by a wealthy local community resident who infamously, regularly, invited friends to play polo on the yard.
The village of Deerfield, into the early 20th Century, held its annual Fireman’s Festival along the creek near the Kellys’ farm, about a mile west of town.
The people who recall those days are long gone. The Kellys today, and their daughter Dana, say their memories wrap more simply around time spent with close friends and family fishing, riding horses, having picnics and enjoying a cabin they once had in the surrounding woods.
Dan Kelly, who was born in the 1950s, remembers fishing off the railroad bridge over the creek, where the Glacial Drumlin State Trail now passes.
About 30 years ago, the Kellys stopped sending their cows down to the creek, and the woods have since grown up.
On a recent walk, Jane, Dan and Dana Kelly reminisced and compared their memories of when it was easier to get to the banks, to the present-day overgrown shoreline.
Erosion has left the creekbed “a lot wider than I remember,” and shallower Dana Kelly said, as she observed it while seated on a fallen log sticking out over the water.
For the village of Deerfield, the presence of creek – “is not the centerpiece like it was for Cambridge,” Dana Kelly reflected. “My grandpa talked about it as ‘a thing’ but if you weren’t my friend you didn’t go there in my generation. It was private property. People didn’t just go in there and use it.”
Randy Zakowski, who bought a 19th-Century farm about 20 years ago, and whose children are now grown, lives just upstream from the Kellys. He recalls clearing the ice on their nearly mile-long stretch of creek so his children could skate.
“It was just awesome ice skating. You could go forever,” Zakowski recalls. He’s also brought Boy Scouts out to camp and fish along the water.
Zakowski likes to kayak and has cleared his stretch of creek to make that easier but says the Koshkonong, other than through CamRock County Park between Rockdale and Cambridge, obviously isn’t high on the list for other paddlers. In 20 years, he said he’s seen maybe one other paddler come through.
Larry Dahl’s family has owned a farm north of Deerfield, along State Highway 73, since 1919. He still crosses the creek on a wooden bridge built by his grandfather.
Since childhood, Dahl has picked up arrowheads where the creek once naturally meandered before it was rerouted and channelized in the early 20th Century. Indian tribes reportedly once camped along the original channel, he said. His dairy cows are now pastured nearby, amid his fields of corn, soybeans and hay.
“Indians would camp on the high ground here, and creek flowed right through here, and snaked back across,” he said one day this summer, noting that as a child he sledded down the steep hill where the creek previously flowed.
Like Kelly, Dahl said he fished on the creek as a child, catching carp and other pollution-tolerant fish. He recalls snapping turtles sunning themselves on his family’s stretch in the summer but said it’s now been years since he’s seen one.
Cambridge
In Cambridge, the creek culture is one of childhood adventures and deep-rooted community history.
A generation of school children, for instance, spent time learning hands-on science on the creek. Brought there by fifth-grade teacher Mary Beth Steven, they annually monitored the waterway as it passed through downtown Cambridge for things likes dissolved oxygen, the types of fish and critters that lived there, its depth and the speed of its waterflow.
Stevens’ husband, an aquatic entomologist, even participated for a few years, teaching children how to measure life in the waterway.
“The kids were always surprised they had no idea there was so much living in the water,” Steven recalls.
They talked about how their actions in their watershed might affect the Rock River, Mississippi River and even the Gulf of Mexico.
And they talked about things going on upstream. “We talked about Sun Prairie and what happens if they’re not doing what they’re supposed to do, and how is that going to affect Cambridge?” Stevens recalls.
Steven’s classes visited the Cambridge Historical Museum to learn about how the creek played a part in the village’s culture. They also visited the Madison Metropolitan Sewage District and built watershed models in their classroom. Steven even incorporated some community service, having students stencil “no dumping” on storm drains near the creek.
“Water is going to be part of their lives always, and taking care of it,” Steven said. “And all the water that’s on the earth is all the water that’s ever been and ever will be. We can’t take it for granted anymore. I wanted them to have that feel.”
“Instead of looking at a picture of a macroinvertebrate they’ve got it crawling on their hand. They’re looking at it,” Stevens said. “And they’re just having so much fun.”
“And there was always somebody every year who tipped over in the creek. They walked away taking about that for years. I’m certain they still do. Who’s it going to be this year?” Steven recalls.
Based on their observations, the students consistently found the water quality in the creek to be close to the poor… but we’ve never been in the poor,” which is consistent with DNR stream monitoring near Cambridge, Steven said.
In recent years, the program has been scaled back to just a single on-site monitoring lesson. And for the past two autumns, the water in the creek has been too high to safely even do that. Steven said she hope to get classes back into the creek this fall.
Memories
In the meantime, she leafs through handmade books from former students, which show the program, begun in 1995, made an impact.
“I didn’t know much about creeks. To me they were just there,” one past student wrote in a book that Steven still has. “And then when I began to study the Koshkonong creek everything changed. I learned what a creek could tell you about rainfall and pollution. I learned just how much information can be stored in one little creek. We learned about water and the creek but if I wrote about everything I learned, we’d run out of trees.”
Other longtime Cambridge residents have fond memories, too, of growing up near the creek.
Vicki Engelstad lived two doors down from the creek on Water Street as a child, before her family moved to Pleasant Street.
“We’d go down there, we’d get bread and put it on a fish line and try to catch the carp and go down and catch turtles and salamanders. I’d bring home salamanders all the time and then they’d get loose in the house,” Engelstad recalls
Engelstad remembers fishing in the creek, raciing canoes and building rafts.
“When we got a little older, and mom went to work, she would always say ‘now you kids stay away from that creek,’” she said.
“And did you?” longtime Cambridge resident Kathy Cunningham asked her as a group of people talked about growing up near downtown.
“No,” Engelstad replied, laughing.
Cunningham moved into a home on Spring Street with her mother Chris Christen, and her father Bob, in 1967, and siblings and spent her childhood there. Chris Christen moved off the property in 2009.
They had three lots, with a house on the middle lot, Cunningham said. Koshkonong Creek curves near the right lot, then flows into CamRock County Park. The property also borders a switchback or peninsula of the creek, filled with water flowing out of the creek, but not part of the main channel. The switchback used to be part of the old creek bed, before it was rerouted through downtown in 1955.
“Oh, we used to have such fun back there,” Cunningham said.
Cunningham recalls making teepees and forts in the tall grass along the bank, and crossing to the peninsula using rocks for a bridge. She recalls climbing into a green “rickety old rowboat” with her friend Todd and others, and rowing to Rockdale.
“Every time we’d hit a sandbar, we’d kick Todd out and make him push. We made it. I don’t remember how, I don’t remember us getting back,” Cunningham said.
“We’d run out of the house in the morning. (Mom) hired some high schooler to come in to fix us lunch. And then we’d run out in the afternoon. And then at suppertime, she’d ring a bell and we’d all come running,” Engelstad said.
“My dad would whistle,” Cunningham said.
“After dinner we’d go back out and play until dark,” Engelstad said. “We wouldn’t get in trouble, we would just run around wild.”
“Free-range kids,” Cunningham said.
Christen and Cunningham said when they moved in, their property was so overgrown they didn’t know there was a creek in the backyard. Bob Christen began the process of cleaning up the banks.
That process is still happening today. The home Cunningham lived in now belongs to Carla Galler and her family.
While her family used to have campsites and fire pits set up on the banks of the creek, Galler and her family are now dealing with the challenges caused by flooding and invasive species. Maintaining the natural grasses and keeping the banks wild helps with flooding and erosion, Galler said. But it limits their use of the creek.
Galler’s three children play back there more often in the winter, she says, because it’s less overgrown then.
“The dog loves it, he’s in the creek the most. That’s his favorite spot,” Galler said.
Despite using the Koshkonong less, Galler still loves living on its banks.
“Getting up every morning and then looking out over the little creek bank and watching it bubble down towards Rockdale is really just very sweet,” Galler said.
Galler’s neighbor, Loretta Daum Byrne, agrees. She’s lived on Spring Street in Cambridge, near a pond that used to be the old creek bed, for nearly 40 years. Her home was built in 1850. It used to have a barn in the backyard, which now is filled with a deck, screened-in porch and pond access. She keeps her yard wild as well.
“The proximity to the creek adds a lot to our modern life, even when we’re not going down with buckets to get water,” Georgia Gomez-Ibanez agreed.
One of Cambridge’s founders, Joseph Keyes, chose the site for downtown because of the oxbow bend in the creek, according to a thesis by Bernice Scott about the history of Cambridge, published in the Cambridge News in 1991.
Keyes settled in Cambridge in 1847 and was responsible for diverting water from the creek to power a mill near Water Street.
There were four bridges in town crossing Koshkonong Creek, according to plat maps from the 1890s--one located near North Street, two on Main Street, and one on Water Street. The railroad that ran through Cambridge for a few years crossed the creek in two places.
Longtime Cambridge resident Bernadine Christianson recalls crossing the creek every day walking to work at Melster’s Candies. She said she crossed over on a swinging bridge, that ended behind today’s Keystone Grill.
“The creek was always a good place for skating,” Bernadine Christianson also recalls. “They had to put skates on their shoes you know. They didn’t have shoe skates.”
Daum Byrne also has fond memories of winter, once hosting a skating party.
“My husband put a rope down to the pond, tied to the trees, so that we could all get down there with skates on,” Daum Byrne said.
The creek was rerouted in 1955, straightened through the village to Rockdale. Before then, it meandered through down town near Mill Street, curved back north and west to Pleasant Street, then crossed Water Street, flowed through a lumber yard, buddied up to the back of the Main Street businesses and followed Spring Street through the backyards of homes.
Since being rerouted, the creek runs through the village south of Jefferson Street with a straight right-angle from West to South, curves near North Street, crosses Main Street near Pleasant Street. Then the creek proceeds in a straight line from Main Street, at a slight angle, under Water street and behind the Cambridge Community Library, into CamRock County Park.
Pieces of the history of Cambridge are still being found alongside the creek.
Galler said she’s found items in the old creek bed behind her house that were once thrown into the water.
“We dig up old shoes and old bottles, and little artifacts...it’s some little thing thrown out 100 years ago. It’s kind of fun to see what you dig up,” Galler said. “This creek has run through this town for so long that there’s little bits of history buried in there.”
Like many communities along the Koshkonong, winter was prime time for creek use.
Rockdale
Engelstad remembers ice skating all the way to Rockdale.
“We’d fall through and get out and just keep skating all day. You’d come home and your toes would be frozen and frostbit, and they’re all white and have to thaw out,” Engelstad said.
“What I had to put up with,” her mother Shirley added.
“Down by the mill, they’ve got a whole different set of stories down there,” Engelstad said.
“We kept Rockdale busy,” Steve Smithback said. His father, Bob, began working at the Rockdale Mill in 1952 with Lyman Arden, became the sole operator in 1954, and went on to own the business.
For Rockdale residents, ice skating was a staple of community life. “We would play hockey down there when it was 20 below you know,” Smithback said.
“A lot of times the Cambridge boys would come down. Rockdale boys would always have figure skates, and the Cambridge boys always had hockey skates,” he continued. “They’d skate down...because we had lights in Rockdale at the pond.”
“We were out there every summer in it,” Smithback said. “There was a ledge underneath the dam there and you could hide under there, and the water would come over you... you could see out pretty good but they couldn’t see you.”
Cunningham’s son Michael lives with his wife Kelly and two sons, Cash and Crew, in a home backing up to the creek in Rockdale.
“Before they took the dam out, the fishing was awesome,” Michael said. “In the fall all the northerns would pool up right there and we’d catch big northerns, right before the ice went on and right when the ice went off...I won a fisheree once.”
Cash and Crew Cunningham recall catching frogs and playing on a fallen log overhanging the creek. “We would skate all the way up to Cambridge practically, it was really fun,” recalls longtime Rockdale-area resident Janice Redford. “It was a big part of living here.”
Redford further said she still mourns the loss of the 70-acre Rockdale Mills pond, where she once enjoyed paddling her kayak and where the ice was smooth enough to ice skate in the winter, and where impromptu hockey and dartball games regularly spring up.
Redford also recalls that the fishing was better before the dam went away.
“When there was a dam you could get some good fish in the spring,” she said.
