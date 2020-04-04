The following is a list of Deerfield Middle School students who have been named to the honor roll for the third quarter of the 2019-2020 school year. In order to be named to the honor roll, students must have achieved a grade point average of 3.0 to 3.499 for the quarter. To be named to the high honor roll, students must have achieved a grade point average of 3.5 to 3.999 and those with a grade point average of 4.0 named to the 4.0 honors listing.

7th Grade Honor Roll

Trenton Bergeron

William Brattlie

Anika Dunnington

Bryce Eickhoff

Rowan Franke

Evan Grosvold

Kindra Judkins

Addison Klein

Jacob Lindow

Martell Love

Lydia Mack

Madalyn Martin

Desiree Ohm

Tyler Olson

Gillian Ryan

Dayne Schwoerer

Myles Solberg

Ella Tallman

Xavier Valdes

Benjamin Wetzel

7th Grade High Honor Roll

Brianna Ament

Madisyn Andersen

Rylee Betthauser

Wyatt Brattlie

Noah Caygill

Tavian Crawford

Mesfin Draxler

Lily Dunsirn

Bronwyn Freymiller

Grace Gullickson

Zack Hansen

Bryce Jones

Hannah Judge

Madison Kimmel

Saige LaChance

Ava Larson

Ryan Maly

McKenna Michel

Cora Nelson

Lucas Sigurslid

Makayla Waack

Lauryn Weisensel

7th Grade 4.0 Honor Roll

Kennedy Reichert

Piper Ryan

8th Grade Honor Roll

Cody Curtis

Paige Fleming

Kristopher Hahn

Abby Hinrichs

Joe Huddleston

Eli Key

Ryder Martin

Alexander Schlafer

Ian Schultz

Samantha Slovacek

8th Grade High Honor Roll

Ella Arenz

Nevaeh Bassett

Lydia Berryman

Mason Carerros

Jackson Drobac

Olivia Gollup

Hamid Hakimi

Skyler Her

Julia Hewitt

Parker Howard

Emmett Hruby

Lia Julseth

Audrey Kessenich

Martin Kimmel

Chloe Moore

Emerson Pete

Ruby Robinson

Robert Thompson

8th Grade 4.0 Honor Roll

Elizabeth Stevens

