The following is a list of Deerfield Middle School students who have been named to the honor roll for the third quarter of the 2019-2020 school year. In order to be named to the honor roll, students must have achieved a grade point average of 3.0 to 3.499 for the quarter. To be named to the high honor roll, students must have achieved a grade point average of 3.5 to 3.999 and those with a grade point average of 4.0 named to the 4.0 honors listing.
7th Grade Honor Roll
Trenton Bergeron
William Brattlie
Anika Dunnington
Bryce Eickhoff
Rowan Franke
Evan Grosvold
Kindra Judkins
Addison Klein
Jacob Lindow
Martell Love
Lydia Mack
Madalyn Martin
Desiree Ohm
Tyler Olson
Gillian Ryan
Dayne Schwoerer
Myles Solberg
Ella Tallman
Xavier Valdes
Benjamin Wetzel
7th Grade High Honor Roll
Brianna Ament
Madisyn Andersen
Rylee Betthauser
Wyatt Brattlie
Noah Caygill
Tavian Crawford
Mesfin Draxler
Lily Dunsirn
Bronwyn Freymiller
Grace Gullickson
Zack Hansen
Bryce Jones
Hannah Judge
Madison Kimmel
Saige LaChance
Ava Larson
Ryan Maly
McKenna Michel
Cora Nelson
Lucas Sigurslid
Makayla Waack
Lauryn Weisensel
7th Grade 4.0 Honor Roll
Kennedy Reichert
Piper Ryan
8th Grade Honor Roll
Cody Curtis
Paige Fleming
Kristopher Hahn
Abby Hinrichs
Joe Huddleston
Eli Key
Ryder Martin
Alexander Schlafer
Ian Schultz
Samantha Slovacek
8th Grade High Honor Roll
Ella Arenz
Nevaeh Bassett
Lydia Berryman
Mason Carerros
Jackson Drobac
Olivia Gollup
Hamid Hakimi
Skyler Her
Julia Hewitt
Parker Howard
Emmett Hruby
Lia Julseth
Audrey Kessenich
Martin Kimmel
Chloe Moore
Emerson Pete
Ruby Robinson
Robert Thompson
8th Grade 4.0 Honor Roll
Elizabeth Stevens
