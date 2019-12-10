Todd Schultz wouldn’t have bought land along U.S. Highway 12-18, near the Cambridge Winery on the village’s northwest side, if he didn’t have a vision for developing something there.
We hope whatever materializes rises to Cambridge’s unique history and modern culture.
Last spring, Schultz’s request for a pay-go tax incremental finance district, with up to $1.85 million in suggested developer’s incentives from the village over the life of the TIF district, was shot down by Cambridge’s Plan Commission.
Now, Schultz is back. He is asking the DNR to allow him to relocate a drainage ditch near the intersection of U.S. 12-18 and Wisconsin Highway 134, to potentially locate a site entrance there.
It appears he is still actively pursuing developing this site, although now perhaps only for business use, no longer including multi-family housing.
That Schultz’s Cambridge Real Estate Ventures, LLC is pushing forward is to be expected, given his prior investment.
But what will go there? That’s still a big unknown.
Schultz has been veiled about the types of businesses that he would like to see locate on the 20 acres. He has said he will simply be preparing the parcels and reselling them to other business owners.
The lack of information has helped fuel speculation about the site’s future.
There are Cambridge residents who would like to see this stretch, south of U.S. Highway 12-18 as motorists enter the village, remain farmland.
If that is not realistic, we suggest that Schultz take a pulse of the community before he goes much further. What would people who currently live and own businesses in Cambridge accept there?
This is the gateway to a historic rural Wisconsin community known regionally for its arts vibe, its lake, its draw of tourists, its mountain biking and its other outdoor recreation opportunities.
Cambridge lies 20 minutes from the state capitol, a major university and a regional airport. It’s an hour from Milwaukee and a little more than two hours from Chicago.
Its modern downtown offers boutique shopping, restaurants, coffee shops, and bed and breakfasts. It hosts a major arts-inspired festival each July, and an art tour every spring and fall, and has an active Arts Council.
In Wisconsin tourism circles, Cambridge has long been called a small town gem.
What goes on Schultz’s site should complement all of that.
We would lean far away from a suburban strip mall and fast food drive-thrus, toward something that announces as motorists come through that they have arrived in Cambridge.
It should, for sure, compliment the nearby Cambridge Winery, Dancing Goat Distillery and The Vineyards at Cambridge neighborhood, where some single-family homes approach $1 million.
A nice hotel comes to mind That’s something that the Cambridge-Deerfield area does not currently have and would directly compliment the winery’s efforts to become a wedding reception destination. And it could draw both business travelers and tourists.
A thoughtful design could preserve some green space, perhaps satisfying local residents who would prefer that this stretch to remain natural, and perhaps alleviating recent concerns about storm water runoff and flooding of adjacent neighborhoods.
Schultz will bring in what he wants. His ideas may look nothing like above. We simply ask that he not forget the community. What goes there must make Cambridge proud.
