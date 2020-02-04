The Deerfield School District is hiring an architect to do a facilities needs assessment.
It will contract with BlowfisHArchitects (BHA), of Ripon, to do a survey of district buildings at a cost of $9,800.
The study will identify upgrades that need to be made at the elementary and middle-high schools.
District business manager Doreen Treuden announced the hire at the School Board’s Feb. 3 Committee of the Whole meeting.
Because the cost falls under $15,000, the School Board did not need to approve the purchase. That approval comes from Treuden.
In an email to Treuden, BHA architect Bill Hoch said the firm plans to work with Vogel Bros. Building Co., and two other HVAC and electrical contractors, on the study.
Vogel Bros. Building Co. staff agreed to donate their time, Hoch said.
Treuden said Hoch is “very familiar with our buildings, having worked with the district on several projects recently.”
The district last conducted a needs assessment in 2008. Treuden said the document has been a useful road map.
“It’s been a document that the administrative team has used over and over,” Treuden said.
In addition to guiding future capital projects decisions, Treuden said the district will pass along the facilities study to its Citizens Advisory Committee, a community group studying a possible 2020 operating referendum.
“We hope to have the information ready for the (Citizens Advisory Committee) to look at when it’s ready,” Treuden said.
At the time of the last study, Treuden said, Deerfield Elementary School was still new, and didn’t need many updates. This study could reveal more recent areas that need attention.
“There’s tile floor wearing out, there’s carpeting wearing out,” Treuden said. “Last time around that wasn’t really a discussion.”
BHA will take 60 days to complete the survey, then report back to administrators.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.