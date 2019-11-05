If I’ve learned anything so far on this earth, it’s that life inexplicably comes back around.
Hobbies, professional pursuits and relationships you thought were permanently set down, return. You never lost them; they were only paused, waiting just out of site for you to miss them enough to take steps to bring them back into your life. If even a little bit.
In recent years, I have felt that, flipping between book publishing and community journalism, and finding in the end it is possible to simultaneously stand at least a little bit in both worlds.
Communities come around, too.
It can feel like an eternity, waiting for the time to be right for a small town to renew itself.
But then, one day, aging storefronts begin to get new uses, industrial warehouses begin to be transformed into vibrant new spaces, and sagging buildings are rehabbed or partially leveled to make way for new investment. School buildings are replaced with structures that better serve modern students.
And you realize that the years in-between weren’t lost time. They were, in fact, time that had to pass. A new era was just around the corner, waiting for the time to be right.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.