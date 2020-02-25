As we turn the corner into March, spring is in sight. We’re almost through the thralls of winter.
And to get ready for that warm weather, Dane County is getting its green on.
Plant Dane! Is having its annual native plant sale throughout Dane County until March 20.
The sale will have over 40 species of plants native to Wisconsin, sold for $2.25 each in packs of four. You can order plants at ripple-effects.com/plantdane.
Wisconsin native plants include everything from milkweed and wild geranium to columbine and stiff goldenrod. And Plant Dane! is even selling butterfly, prairie medicinal and rain garden kits.
Native plants rock at improving local ecosystems, a release from Land and Water Resources said about the plant sale.
Greenery creates homes for local critters, absorbs rainwater, prevents stormwater run-off, filters water, and improves water quality for local waterways.
If you’d like to develop your green thumb a bit, Plant Dane! can also teach you a few things.
They’re hosting a rain garden workshop on Feb. 29 at the Fitchburg Community Center, 5510 Lacy Road. The class is $10, and covers picking a rain garden site, plants that help in a rain garden, and how to prepare the site. Plant Dane! also help you design a rain garden on your own property.
So if you want to give some green friends a home, or learn to build a stellar rain garden, Plant Dane! Is the place to be this weekend. You may get a welcome dose of the spring to come.
