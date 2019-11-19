Cambridge Village Board members struggled Nov. 12 with whether to fully clean up the former Melster Candies Co. site, so it could be redeveloped for business use, or to clean it up to minimum DNR standards and maybe make it a park.
The board talked for about 45 minutes with Joe DeYoung, of MSA Professional Services in Madison, about MSA’s next steps working on the village’s behalf with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. In the end, without a firm direction from board members, DeYoung said he’ll continue to keep all options open.
The Village Board hired MSA in March to represent it in talks with the DNR, a few weeks after the DNR red-flagged the site at England and West Madison streets as possibly containing illegally buried building materials.
Melster Candies was founded in Cambridge in 1919. It was purchased in 2004 by Colorado-based Impact Confections and moved to Janesville 2011.
In 2013, the village purchased the site from the general contractor responsible for coordinating building demolition there. The actual demolition work was done by a subcontractor. The village has always known that some debris remained but officials have said the amount and nature of what was buried was unclear.
A portion of the original parcel, amounting to just over two acres, was sold in 2014 and redeveloped into an assisted living facility, At Home Again, 200 E. Madison St. The village remains the owner of the rest, amounting to about 10 acres.
No firm dollar figure has yet been attached to a full-clean-up, but during the Nov. 12 conversation a minimum of several hundred thousand dollars was repeatedly mentioned.
DeYoung told the board that it’s ultimately the DNR’s call as to how clean the property must be left.
“I don’t want to predict what the DNR is going to say. The DNR is going to dictate exactly what they want. I don’t think you’re going to be off the hook regardless of what you leave it on the site,” he said.
But he said he expects that a full clean-up, with all former Melster building debris removed, would likely only be required if the village wants to see the site developed for future business use. He said a full clean-up would be expensive, but that there would then be potential for it to be sold and returned to the tax rolls and for the property value to rise.
The site is in a tax incremental finance district, created in 2013, that encompasses the entire Main Street business district.
The likely lesser-cost option would be to clean the site up to minimum DNR standards, possibly leaving most of the debris buried, and then to turn it into a park, DeYoung said. Some Village Board members expressed support for this option, mentioning the proximity of Koshkonong Creek and a longtime idea of connecting the former Melster site to downtown via a pedestrian bridge across the creek.
Were the village to go this route, DeYoung said most of the site would likely not be suitable for new buildings due to the instability of the soil underneath.
De Young also said it might be possible to redevelop some of the site for business use and to turn the rest into a park, but he said that is complicated by the debris field, that spreads over a wide area both within and outside the footprints of former Melster buildings.
DeYoung noted that the actual physical clean-up costs could pale compared to MSA’s accumulating fees.
“The big cost is dealing with me for the next two years,” he said. “You’re paying someone to deal with the DNR.”
Village Administrator Lisa Moen said after the Nov. 12 meeting that MSA has been paid about $13,500 since March.
Test pits
In late September, SGS Environmental Contracting, of Merrill, Wisconsin, dug 16 test pits on the property, and, observed by an MSA senior hydrologist, recorded the findings.
According to a report presented to the Village Board on Nov. 12, the test pits revealed that Melster debris remains buried on the site, including within and outside the footprint of former buildings.
Building foundations remain intact, and the tests revealed the presence of large concrete chunks, wood, rebar, concrete slabs up to two feet thick, PVC pipe, wire, steel pipe, metal cable, bricks, and sheet foam insulation.
The tests also showed large amounts of water trapped in “large voice spaces,” amid rubble and in what are likely former basement spaces.
“Overall I don’t think we found anything that was unexpected,” DeYoung said. “When all is said and done, yes, material is buried on the site. I don’t think there is any shocker there.”
That it was spread out beyond the former building footprint was surprising, DeYoung admitted.
“It wasn’t where we assumed it was, completely,” he said.
DeYoung said water samples taken in September showed elevated concentrations of arsenic and lead. However, he downplayed that finding, saying it appeared to be in water trapped in building debris, not in groundwater. He said he would not be surprised, however, if the DNR requires the village to set up monitoring wells on the site “just to keep track of it and to see if there is anything migrating.”
DeYoung said one complicating factor going forward is that since 2013, the flood plain map has been revised, with some debris now lying within the flood plain.
“That’s going to be critical to the DNR,” he said.
DeYoung noted that is it possible to work with the DNR to adjust a floodplain line.
Direction
For most of the Nov. 12 meeting, the Village Board struggled to respond to a request from DeYoung for direction: fully clean the site up for redevelopment or leave it suitable only for a park?
DeYoung said which way the Village Board chooses is critical as his staff pursues grants and other funding possibilities to help the village cover its costs.
“We need some direction from you on how you want this to be transitioned,” DeYoung said.
Ultimately, the board was unable to choose one way.
Village Board member Ted Kumbier said he is in favor of a full clean-up.
“My feeling is we need to go forward and clean the site up so we can put this property back on the tax roll,” Kumbier said.
“The material that’s been buried is dirty, at some point it’s going to hit the groundwater,” Kumbier continued.
“Not necessarily,” Village Board member Paula Hollenbeck countered.
Hollenbeck questioned what happens if the village invests a lot of money on a full clean-up and then new development never materializes.
As a member of the village’s Audit and Finance Committee “and seeing the challenges we have with trying to come up with money, I don’t know how we would be able to fund a clean-up,” Hollenbeck continued. “If the DNR requires it obviously we’d have to figure it out, but my temperature says I like the green space now.”
DeYoung said the village also needs to consider how much a company might ask for in financial incentives, to risk developing on the site.
“Imagine what it’s going to cost you guys to make sure they’re incentivized,” he said.
DeYoung also predicted that he is going to have a hard time securing a grant for a full clean-up, given that the village was the property owner when the buildings were demolished and illegally buried.
“The problem is you created it yourself,” DeYoung said. That , he said, will be “one of the hard things when I am applying for grants. That’s the one I’m going to struggle (with).”
Village Board member Chris Breunig said he initially leaned toward fully cleaning up the site, so it could be redeveloped, but the floodplain map change has contributed to a recent mindset flip. Currently, he said, “I think green space is probably now the only logical way to go.”
Village Board member Sue Christianson says she also is learning toward the less-expensive park option at the same time that she knows Cambridge could use more senior housing. At Home Again had originally planned to expand onto the remaining Melster property.
“I go along with everyone for the least expensive route to fix this, but the other part of me says ‘what could have been?” Christianson said.
Village Board member Eric Wittwer said green space would best fit with Cambridge’s commitment to outdoor recreation. However, he said, “I would like to see At Home Again expand if they have the ability to. We do need more housing.”
Ultimately, the board asked DeYoung to keep all options open for now.
“I think we should work it both ways, to see what grants are out there for redevelopment and to put into park space. Either way it’s going to cost us,” Kumbier said.
“We’ve got kind of a split board here, as far as where we are at,” Village President Mark McNally said. McNally said one of his greatest concerns would be fully cleaning up the site and then not being able to sell it, and the cost of that being “thrown onto the backs of Cambridge residents. That is unacceptable.”
Village Board member Kathy Cunningham was absent Nov. 12. However, she said at a Nov. 18 meeting of the village’s new Economic Development Committee that she sees the pros and cons of both options. In the end, DeYoung agreed to keep all options open. “I’m not going to rule out anything at this time,” he said. “I’ll just keep plucking away and see what I can do.”
