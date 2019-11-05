The Deerfield School District saw its energy bill drop about $23,300 in the last ten months at its middle-high school, thanks to solar panels installed last year.
Nearly a year after Deerfield residents Cal and Laurie Couillard paid to place 1,400 solar panels on the school roof in December 2018, the district is looking at the impact that donation has made. School Board members compared energy spending from 2018 to 2019 at their Nov. 4 Committee of the Whole meeting.
Business manager Doreen Treuden shared data that the district paid $23,300 less for power from Alliant Energy from January to October 2019, compared to 2018.
“You can see significant changes in our usage, in these last few months,” Board Vice President Lisa Sigurslid said.
Treuden said energy usage from 2018 to 2019, and the difference the panels have made, is not a simple number.
“‘What’s the savings?’ is a very complicated question,” Treuden said. “There’s lots of factors that go into our energy bills.”
Treuden said the value of the solar energy created at the school in 2019 ranges anywhere from $17,00 to $41,000, depending on how much Alliant Energy was charging the district for energy.
Treuden looked at ten months of data, but the panels weren’t operational in January and February of 2019, so comparisons are not apples to oranges. She also said Alliant Energy charges different rates for energy at different times of day, and changed their rates in the last year, making it hard to calculate one savings amount.
“To have this information be ideal, as far as comparison purposes, not really,” Treuden said.
Superintendent Michelle Jensen added that because the weather isn’t always consistent year to year, solar power generation isn’t totally predictable.
Cal Couillard, who spoke at the meeting, said the school district had a stretch between March and May when the panels were producing more energy than the district could use or sell back to Alliant Energy. Some inefficiencies with the system makes it less trackable, Couillard said.
All things considered, the solar panels have moved the needle.
For example, in June 2018, the district consumed 113,500 kilowatt hours of energy from Alliant Energy, according to the data Treuden presented. In 2019, the district only purchased 48,000 kilowatt hours of energy from the company, because it produced 61,400 kilowatt hours itself, she said.
The amount of energy the school district is using is similar to last year, Jensen said, but it’s buying less because it’s making more energy on-site.
“You’re producing half of the power that you’re using,” Couillard agreed.
About $23,000 is close to what the administrators expected the district would save because of the solar panels. Superintendent Michelle Jensen told the Deerfield Independent in December 2018 that they estimated a savings of about $25,000 a year.
Cal and Laurie Couillard covered the cost of the installation of the panels on the school roof, which totaled around $100,000. Couillards are also part-owners of Speed Solar, a Deerfield company that purchases solar panels and distributes them to companies that install them.
In looking to the future for solar in Deerfield, Couillard said he sees the district moving to a better monitoring system. Treuden added that the school district hopes after several years of tracking data, that more concrete trends and averages will be discernable.
