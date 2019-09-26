The Deerfield Lions Club’s annual ChiliFest is Saturday, Sept. 28 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Fireman’s Park in downtown Deerfield. The festival is the club’s largest fundraiser.
ChiliFest has become known for its chili cook-off and public chili tasting. Grosvold said that last year, 18 teams entered to cook chili. The club is hoping for 22-25 teams this year, and are still accepting entries.
In addition to chili, there will be a vendor fair, car show, kids activities, concessions, raffles, live music and a cornhole tournament.
New to the festival this year is a craft beer tasting, with taps from six local breweries, in order to “draw in another segment of the population that maybe hasn’t been here before,” Grosvold said.
Between noon and 5 p.m., attendees can sample brews from Karbon 4 of Madison, Flix Brewhouse of Madison, Sunshine Brewery of Lake Mills, Hubbleton Brewing Company of Hubbleton, Cider House of Wisconsin in McFarland and G5 Brewing Company of Beloit.
The day begins at 9 a.m. with a vendor fair of crafters, direct sales companies and the Deerfield Farmers Market. With 30 vendors signed up, Grosvold called it a “diverse market this year.”
People can also walk through the car and tractor show beginning at 10 a.m., join in a double elimination cornhole tournament at 11 a.m. and enter one of several raffles throughout the day. Kids and families can take advantage of a bouncy house, face-painting, balloon animals and family-friendly games.
Live music kicks off at 10 a.m. with Banned Wagon playing rock and blues. The Mark Croft Band will play from 1-4 p.m. during chili tasting. The band performs pop and Americana music, fronted by an acoustic guitar singer-songwriter. Mark Croft has played at ChiliFest every year since the festival began in 2014.
The live music will wrap up from 5-9 p.m. with Angels and Outlaws, a country cover band from Madison that played Utica Fest this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.