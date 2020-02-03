Vote411
Ahead of the Feb. 18 spring primary election, the League of Women Voters of Wisconsin is offering the nonpartisan election resource VOTE411.org. This “one-stop-shop” for election information provides simple, easy tools to help Wisconsin voters navigate the voting process. VOTE411 provides candidate information for statewide and local offices, a list of upcoming League-sponsored candidate forums, and other helpful election information.
The spring primary and the primary for the special election for Congressional District 7 will be on February 18. Voters will decide which candidates will make it onto the ballot for the next elections for State Supreme Court justice, representative for Congressional District 7, and other local races.
The League of Women Voters of Wisconsin sent questionnaires to all the candidates whose names will appear on the ballot running for State Supreme Court Justice and Representative for Congressional District 7. Each candidate’s responses are posted verbatim on VOTE411, so voters get the candidate’s information in the candidate’s own words. Candidates who did not respond are marked “No candidate response” in the voter guide.
CAMBRIDGE
Voting machine test
A public test of the automatic tabulating equipment to be used in Cambridge for the primary election to be held on, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, will be conducted on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at 2 p.m. in the Community Room of the Amundson Community Center, 200 Spring Street. This test is open to the public. A demonstration of voting procedures will follow, if requested. For more information, contact the Cambridge Village Clerk’s office at (608) 423-3712.
Well maintenance
The Village of Cambridge's Water and Sewer Utility is performing routine well maintenance. Maintenance has been completed on the village's back up well, Well #3. This well will be used when the main well, Well #2, is undergoing maintenance. Water from Well #3 has undergone state testing and has received approval from the DNR to go online. The only difference that users may notice is that water from Well #3 is not softened, does not contain fluoride and may have a slightly higher level of chlorine. Maintenance of Well #2 is expected to take a few weeks.
