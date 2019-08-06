As September approaches, preparations for the upcoming school year are beginning. Below are key dates leading to the start of the 2019-20 school year in Deerfield. For more information, contact the Deerfield district office at (608) 764-5431.
Thurs., Aug. 8: Blood Drive
There will be an American Red Cross blood drive Aug. 8 from 1-6 p.m. at Deerfield Elementary School, 340 W. Quarry St. For more information, and to sign up, visit redcrossblood.org.
Wed., Aug. 28: Expect Success Night
Expect Success Night, an open house for students and parents, will be Aug. 28 from 5-8 p.m. at the Deerfield middle-high school, 300 Simonson Blvd.
Wed., Aug. 28: Conferences
Deerfield Elementary School is holding conferences Aug. 28 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 340 W. Quarry St. This event is new this year, replacing open house or expect success. It’s the first of three parent-teacher conferences for 2019-20. Students and parents can build a relationship with teachers, talk about expectations, share curriculum and drop off school supplies. Families should sign up for a conference on Skyward or at registration Aug. 6.
Tues., Sept. 3: First Day
Sept. 3 is the first day of school for Deerfield students.
