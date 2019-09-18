Thursday, Sept. 19
1.Philly Steak, Cheese Sauce, CA Medley, Fresh Apple Slices
2.Pizza/Bosco Stick
3.Sausage Pancake on a Stick
Friday, Sept. 20
1.Walking Taco, Broccoli, Pineapple
2.Pizza/Bosco Stick
3.Popcorn Chicken, Pasta Salad, Roll
Monday, Sept. 23
1.Rotini Alfredo w/ on-side Chicken, Garlic Bread, Asparagus, Applesauce
2.Pizza/Bosco Stick
3.Chicken Bacon Sandwich
Tuesday, Sept. 24
1.Turkey Gravy, Homemade Cornbread, Mashed Potatoes, Green Beans, Craisins
2.Pizza/Bosco Stick
3.Hot Dog
Wed., Sept. 25
1.BYO Ramen Bowl, Warm Cinn. Apple Slices
2.Pizza/Bosco Stick
3.Mr.Fish Sandwich
Thursday, Sept. 26
1.Cheese Quesadilla, Spanish Rice, Beans, Corn, Strawberry Cup
2.Pizza/Bosco Stick
3.Bacon Cheeseburger
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.