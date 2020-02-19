Mr. Palmer was my literature instructor at junior college. But honestly, there were times when he sounded more like a philosophy guru. In those times he reached heart and soul and challenged us to think.
He was the one who spoke of the circle of life, He said life begins at one point and ends at the same point. According to Mr. Palmer, the journey is our first breath to our last.
I haven’t thought of him in years. How could someone so important in youth be virtually forgotten in old age?
What I want to talk about today is where I am on the circle.
I fought and cussed and denied that I was getting old. I hated canes. The love-hate relationship with my walker left me exhausted with stress. Why was I here? It is said we stick around to finish unfinished business. The only thing I can think of is getting all the bills paid. I’m not staying here THAT long.
A few months ago I was reading a book, recommended by my friend, Nancy. She is the epitome of living a full life at any age. The book is about a man in my mindset: hating to get old and in denial. The sentence I read stayed with me: “Old age is often self-inflicted.” Wow! Those words are just down my alley.
It was the boost I needed to look at myself and not like what I saw. Aches and pains being my conversation of choice. Who really cares? (No one cares much)
I didn’t need antidepressants to get out of my Lazy-boy. Changes don’t come in one day.
But I have to remind myself not to procrastinate. I used to love to procrastinate. I must love it or I wouldn’t have done it for so many years.
This time of life is challenging. If I remember right, I was/am up for a challenge. Where did my sauciness go — a slightly sharp humor? I challenged myself to enjoy the day and not to watch seven episodes of rerun Mayberry and “I love Lucy.”
I plan to tackle the pile of cards and notes that don’t get written. It’s exciting to win these challenges and be proud of me.
If I forget to laugh, there is always the video of my great-grandson laughing up a storm.
Never forget food Nowadays it’s more fun to eat it than to make it.
Old and young. Who doesn’t like fudge?
Brown Sugar Fudge
Ingredients:1/12 cups white sugar, 1 pound (box) light brown sugar, 3/4 cups milk, 1 jar Marshmallow Fluff, 1 1/4 cup any kind peanut butter, 1/2 cup chopped nuts.
Directions: Mix sugars and milk and bring to rolling boil, boil for 1 minute, remove from heat and mix in fluff, peanut butter and nuts. Put in greased pan or parchment paper and refrigerate before cutting.
Decadent. Enjoy,
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.