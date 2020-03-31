As Deerfield students got back to learning this week, school administrators hope it will be a time of reconnection.
“Even while we are physically apart, we’re thinking of them, and we’re interested in them,” Superintendent Michelle Jensen said.
All students in Deerfield schools were set to begin continued learning from home on Wednesday April 1.
The school district is trying to make it as smooth of a process as it can be.
“Our staff is very creative,” said curriculum coordinator Jill Fleming. “We’re just trying to make ourselves as available to students as possible.”
Continued learning will look different class to class, Fleming said.
Some teachers are making videos of themselves teaching, using Google Classroom, sending students on virtual art tours and doing hands-on activities. The list goes on.
The goal is “keeping their minds busy and sharp and learning and being creative,” said technology integration specialist Cindy Perucco.
Technology has been a big part of the conversation, Perucco said. Students in grades 6-12 will be using a lot of Canvas, a learning management software where they can have discussions with teachers, upload assignments and see videos from staff.
The district began distributing Chromebooks to families that might need one on March 17, trying to get devices in student hands, Jensen said. The district has about enough Chromebooks to hand out one to every student from second to twelfth grade.
But there’s also the question of internet access, which Perucco said is especially difficult in rural areas.
For students that may not have internet access, Jensen said the district has decided to use paper materials to be distributed to students.
“What is realistic and practical?” Jensen asked. “That’s really what we’ve tried to use as our guide.”
Teachers largely aren’t doing live classes online for that reason, Perucco said.
For younger students, in grades K-8, work will not be graded while they’re learning from home. The goal is to maintain learning students have already done, Jensen said.
“We didn’t want to expect parents and teachers to teach new material, because it’s not equitable,” Perucco said.
“We didn’t want to widen the gap.”
Fleming said students are largely working through activities outlined in something similar to homework packets they’re typically used to. Fleming said teachers are emailing or mailing out these on weekends, so families have a week to complete them.
Fleming said the packets have some math work, reading and language arts or writing work in them. Social studies is being woven into language arts as much as possible.
Jensen said she hopes students will continue doing work they are expected to do while school is in session, like practicing math facts and flash cards, and reading.
Elementary school students also have access to an online resource called Moby Max, which outlines different lessons and reviews for them. Fleming said students are used to this program, but have never used it to this extent.
Students are also being given calendars of activities from their specials teachers, Perucco said, like computers, physical education and art. Middle school students can do activities from specials like FACE, even if they’ve already taken that course.
Specials activities are optional, Perucco said.
“We didn’t want to overwhelm parents,” Perucco said.
Couple the demands already on families with home learning possibly needing to happen “for several weeks if not months,” and it quickly could get to be too much, she said.
“Just the stress of the situation we’re in is enough. There’s just so many situations that we have within our community, and we wanted to be really mindful of that,” Perucco said.
Continued learning is being approached a little differently for high school students, Fleming said. Students in grades 9-12 were to start their fourth quarter classes on April 1. They were able to pick up textbooks needed for those classes on March 30 and 31.
High school classes will be graded pass or fail, “so there would be no potential harm done to a students’ GPA,” Jensen said.
High school teachers may be a little more set up to use technology, Perucco said.
One social studies teacher at DHS already uses a “flipped classroom model,” Perucco said, which means he films lectures for students to watch as homework and then uses class time for work time. Perucco said his class is already well-suited to continued learning.
High school music classes have embraced Canvas, Perucco added. Students in band and choir can submit recorded playing tests of scales and music pieces for grading, instead of having to perform for their teacher one-by-one during class.
Fleming said teachers have been brainstorming ways to adapt their classes to online learning. But some classes, like a tech-ed metals class, wasn’t really possible to adapt.
“Some of these classes are harder to teach than others,” Fleming said. But “as a whole, most of our classes are running,” she said.
