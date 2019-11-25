I was making another go at organizing the desk. Part of the problem about organizing is I don't want to toss anything out. I hate to get rid of books and especially notes and letters written in longhand.
I got to the bottom drawer. Way in the back, there was a packet with rubber bands around it.
The envelope on the top was yellowed with age, postmarked 1965. The penmanship was small and beautiful. The return address was from Cincinnati, Ohio. Hmm. I didn't know anyone from Ohio, until I opened the letter.
Oh, my gosh! Sister Margaret Julie!
I have never forgotten her. She was just tucked so far back in my memories. The letter brought her right up front, where she belongs.
St. Rita's Parish in Rockford, Illinois is a beautiful church and school. Originally St. Rita's was a little, lovely small town church in Cherry Valley, Illinois.
This is not a story of religion. It is the remembering of a friend, very dear to many of us new mothers.
Sister Margaret was the first nun along with Sister Julia to come to St. Rita's. She was short and round, with red, cherry cheeks, a sweet smile and a boisterous laugh. She wore the old black habit with the white headband and big, white collar. Her heart sang and bled for her "children" including me. She knew of my struggles with religion; she became my mentor, my friend, with no "do something for me" strings attached
How could I have forgotten the first time we met at a mom's coffee and chat at the church in Cherry Valley? She always aimed to please. Hearing the east side of Rockford was mostly Swedish, and that Swedes liked egg coffee, she broke an egg, shell and all, in the percolator and boiled the heck out of it. (it was the funny story told for all the time Sister Margaret was with us.)
Nuns do not shave their heads. I was their official haircutter. What fun those evenings were! Jus a gab fest among friends.
The letter thanked me for things I collected and sent to her new parish. (I don't even remember that). And it asked how I was doing with my new baby. (Who just celebrated his double nickel birthday -- 55.)
I answered that letter and it was the last time we talked or wrote. She has definitely gone to heaven by now. I can't imagine she is 120 years old. My daughter says you can Google anything. I hope I can find out about Sister Margaret Julie.
She loved beets in anything. Harvard beets was her favorite, sweet and tart. I made them for her several times.
Harvard Beets (sweet and tart)
Ingredients: 2 cans good brand beets, cut in julienne strips, drain cans, saving one can juice, 1/4-1/3 vinegar, 3-4 T sugar, 2-3 T butter, 2-3 T flour, salt and pepper to taste.
Directions: melt 2-3 T butter and stir in flour, add some beet juice slowly to make a thickening roux. Use more juice as needed, mix in vinegar and sugar. Add beets. Add vinegar, sugar or juice so beets are sweet and tangy. A side dish for any protein. Enjoy.
