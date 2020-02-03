Wisconsin’s Governor is scheduled to visit a Deerfield School tomorrow, Feb. 4, said Deerfield’s Superintendent.
Gov. Tony Evers will be stopping into Deerfield Middle-High School on Feb. 4 over the lunch hour, said Deerfield Superintendent Michelle Jensen in an email to families on Monday, Feb. 3.
Gov. Evers will be visiting an eighth grade technology education class taught by Nick Brattlie. Jensen said school staff would try to give the other middle and high school students a chance to visit with Gov. Evers as well.
Jensen asked families and community members to avoid coming to the school during the Governor’s visit, because of the short length of the visit.
“We are very honored that he has chosen to visit Deerfield and believe this is the first time in our district’s history to be visited by a governor in office,” Jensen wrote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.