Thurs., Dec. 5
1.Nachos, Refined Beans, Peaches
2.Pizza Line
3.Brat
Fri., Dec. 6
1.BYO Sub, Sun Chips, Corn, Pears
2.Pizza Line
3.Ravioli
Mon., Dec. 9
1.Chicken Nuggets, Rotini, Peas and Carrots, Peaches
2.Pizza Line
3.Chili
Tues., Dec. 10
1.Hamburger/Cheeseburger, French Fries, Baked Beans, Warm Cinnamon Apples
2.Pizza Line
3.Beef and Cheese Burrito
Wed., Dec. 11
1.Mini Corn Dogs, Seasoned Fries, Corn, Pears
2.Pizza Line
3.Chef Salad
Thurs., Dec. 12
1.Rotini Alfredo w/ on-side Chicken, Garlic Bread, Asparagus, Applesauce
2.Pizza Line
3.Chicken Bacon Sandwich
