CAMBRIDGE
Thursday, Oct. 3: Community cafe
There is a free community meal Oct. 3 from 5:30-6:30 p.m., Cambridge Community Café, Cambridge High School Commons, 403 Blue Jay Way. More information: (608) 423-8108.
Oct. 3-27: Art exhibition
The Cambridge Artist Society is having an art exhibition from Oct. 3-27 at the Whitewater Arts Alliance at 402 W. Main St. in Whitewater. The Cultural Arts Center Gallery is open noon to 5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. There will also be a reception for the exhibition on Oct. 6 from 1-3 p.m. Cambridge Artist Society will show pieces from past pop-ups and new pieces from found objects. More information: cambridgeartistssociety@gmail.com.
Saturday, Oct. 5: Ruby Rose Gallery anniversary
Ruby Rose Gallery is celebrating its second anniversary on Oct. 5 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 214 W. Main St. The event includes unveiling new inventory, face painting from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., a gem and rock dig, birthday cake and ice cream and giveaways. More information: (920) 475-2925.
Saturday, Oct. 5: “Throwing Strikes for Mary”
The fifth-annual “Throwing Strikes for Mary” fundraiser is Oct. 5 at Lake Ripley Lanes, W9582 U.S. Highway 12. The proceeds from this event benefit the Mary Hommen Memorial Scholarship, which has awarded more than $16,000 in scholarships in the last five years. There will be a bags tournament at 3 p.m., a family doubles bowling tournament at 5 p.m., a nine-pin tap tournament at 7 p.m., raffles and a silent auction. The Cambridge PTO and Cambridge Lions Club will provide concessions. More information: maryhommenmemorial@gmail.com
Saturday, Oct. 5: Free discussion group
The Cambridge Humanities Council is holding a free discussion group Oct. 5 at 4 p.m. at Keystone Grill, 206 W. Main St. The council holds a “Bantering Beats” conversational group monthly, to exchange ideas and connect. This month’s topic is “What’s your idea of a happy life?” This is an all-ages, free event. More information: (608) 235-2377.
Sunday, Oct. 6: 175th anniversary worship
East Koshkonong Church will have a special worship service, to celebrate their 175th anniversary, on Oct. 6 at 9 a.m. at 454 E. Church Rd. Worship includes music by the Grieg Chorus and a fiddler, and a reception after the service. More information: (608) 423-3017.
Monday, Oct. 14: Gun violence forum
The Oakland-Cambridge Presbyterian Church will hold a community forum and panel discussion about ending gun violence on Oct. 14 at 6:30 p.m. at 313 E. Main St. Participants will talk about how to collaborate as schools, faith organizations, law enforcement, leaders and citizens to end gun violence. More information: (608) 423-3001.
Thursday, Oct. 17: "Fall Fun!"
The Cambridge Community Library is having a Fall Fun! party as its Third Thursday program on Oct. 17 at 6:30 p.m. at 101 Spring Water Alley. There will be music, activity stations and treats. People can come in costume. More information: (608) 423-3900.
Friday, Oct. 18: "Girl’s Night Out"
The Cambridge Chamber of Commerce is holding its fall Girl’s Night Out Oct. 18 from 6-10 p.m. on Main St. in Cambridge. THe event includes sales from participating businesses, giveaways and activities. More information: (608) 423-3780.
Saturday, Oct. 19: Self-defense workshop
The Cambridge Community Activities Program is holding a self-defense workshop Oct. 19 from 1-5 p.m. at Cambridge Elementary School, 802 W. Water St. The workshop will be taught by Sensei Patricia Bolton, and teach women ages 14 and up to protect themselves. The cost is $50 for residents and $65 for non-residents. More information: (608) 423-8108.
Monday, Oct. 21: "Movie Monday"
The Cambridge Community Library will offer a Movie Monday on Oct. 23 at 1 p.m. at 101 Spring Water Alley. More information: (608) 423-3900.
Monday, Oct. 21: "Healing through Storytelling"
The Cambridge Community Library is having a workshop about healing on Oct. 21 at 6:30 p.m. at 101 Spring Water Alley. Guest speaker Karl Stewart will discuss his experience with post-traumatic stress disorder, addressing personal subjects and coping through storytelling. More information: (608) 423-3900.
Wednesday, Oct. 23: Movie day
The Cambridge Community Library will show a movie after the Cambridge schools’ early release day on Oct. 23 at 1 p.m. at 101 Spring Water Alley. The library will show “Toy Story 4.” More information: (608) 423-3900.
Friday, Oct. 25 : "Dunkin’ for Pumpkins"
The 2019 Dunkin for Pumpkins will be Oct. 25 from 6-8 p.m. at the Cambridge Area Community Pool, 802 W. Water St. Kids can swim with floating pumpkins, dive for pumpkins and play other games. The annual event is hosted by The Cambridge Community Activities Program. Pre-registration is required by Oct. 21. The cost is $6 for resident children, $8 for non-resident children and free for chaperones. Kids under 12 must be accompanied. More information: (608) 423-8108.
Oct. 26-27: "Earth, Wood and Fire" artist tour
The 20th anniversary of the Earth, Wood and Fire tour is Oct. 26 and 27 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Area artists open their studios for a self-guided driving tour. Artists include potters, jewelers, painters, textile artists, multimedia artists and woodworkers. More information: earthwoodandfiretour.com.
Saturday, Oct. 26: Halloween costume parade
The annual Halloween costume parade is Oct. 26 in downtown Cambridge. Kids and families of all ages can dress up in costumes, parade through Veterans Park at 100 E. Main St. and trick-or-treat at downtown businesses. Spectators welcome. The parade begins at 10 a.m., running from Spring St. to North St. and Park St. Participants should meet behind Badger Bank at 102 W. Main St. at 9:45 a.m. to line up. More information: hello@shop-details.com.
ROCKDALE
Thursday, Oct. 17: Swedish meatball supper
The Rockdale Lutheran Church will hold its annual Swedish Meatball supperOct. 17 from 4-6 p.m. at 107 Water St. The church is serving all-you-can-eat meatballs, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, coleslaw, roles, pie and beverages. The meal is $10 for adults, $5 for kids ages 6-12 and free for children five and under. Carry-outs available. More information: (608) 423-3949.
DEERFIELD
Sunday, Oct. 5: Fall dinner
Oct. 5 is St. Paul’s Liberty Lutheran Fall Dinner and Bake Sale from 4-7 p.m. at 3494 Oak Park Rd. This is an all-you-can-eat, family-style turkey dinner. Cost is $10 for adults, $4 for children and free for kids two and under. On the menu is turkey, mashed potatoes, dressing, gravy, coleslaw, green bean casserole, pie, coffee and milk. Carry outs available. There will also be a bake sale from 3:30-7 p.m. More information: (608)764-5885.
Monday, Oct. 7: Music of the West African Kora
Musician Sean Gaskell will perform at the Deerfield Public Library on Oct. 7 at 6:30 p.m., at 12 W. Nelson St. He will play music on a Kora, an instrument with 21 strings originating in West Africa. More information: (608) 764-8102.
Thursday, Oct. 10: Prepping gardens for winter class
The Deerfield Public Library will hold a free workshop on preparing gardens for winter on Oct. 10 at 6:30 p.m. at 12 W. Nelson St. Certified Master Gardener Eugenia Beecher from UW-Extension will discuss protecting plants and steps to take before the snow flies. More information: (608) 764-8102.
Sunday, Oct. 13: Community meal
There will be a free community meal Oct. 13 at 5:30 p.m. at Deerfield High School, 300 Simonson Blvd. More information: (608) 764-5431.
Tuesday, Oct. 22: "Pack the Pantry" and "Community Day"
Students from Deerfield High School will be doing community service on Oct. 22, the annual Community Day, from 12:30-3 p.m. Tenth graders will collect food for the Deerfield Food Pantry on Oct. 22. from 12:30-3 p.m. Local residents can place non-perishable items outside their door, to be collected by students. Needed items include boxed potatoes, toilet paper, baking mixes, canned peas, manwich, condiments and chunky soups. Eleventh-graders will rake leaves and clean yards. Sign-up is first-come first served. People can sign up at gloedes@deerfield.k12.wi.us. More information: More information: (608) 764-5431.
Oct. 26-27: "Art in the Country"
There will be an art show at Arlington Tree Farm Oct. 26 and 27 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 3065 W. Evergreen Drive. More than 22 vendors will display art.
REGIONAL
Monday, Oct. 7: Dog on the loose workshop
The Humane Society of Jefferson County is hosting a workshop on Oct. 7 at 6 p.m. at the Humane Society, W6127 Kiesling Rd. between Fort Atkinson and Jefferson. The free workshop will cover safety tips when seeing a dog on the loose. More information: 920-674-2048.
