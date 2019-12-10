I don't know what the weather is until I raise the shades. The weather guys and gals do a good job, but I have to see for myself.
Today it is damp and drizzly. No sun in sight. Even though we have had our share of rain, it just isn't like it was years ago. Okay, I sound like an old fogey talking about the "good ole' days". If a few of you "fogeys", think about it for a moment, you know what I mean.
Remember when it rained and there was a rainbow? And the odor of wet grass was better than the burning of leaves? The rain gave out the freshest smell. (My school days tell me it is ozone).
I have a few pictures of my guys during summer rains. My husband is running up the hill from the lake. Ted is running behind him. It looks like they are trying to dodge the rain, with no success.
The other pic I have is the very same scenario. Except it's not. It is several years later. The runners are Ted and following him is his son, Teddy. Fond memories of a rainy day.
Some thoughts are not so precious. When the rain is accompanied by winds that make the downpour parallel to the ground, problems may occur. It was during a time like that-Ted Sr. was closing the umbrella before it blew away and tipped over the glass-top table. He stood on a metal lawn chair that rocked. Why do guys think they can do stupid things? He broke two ribs. The chair rocked in the wind with him in it.
Several times we were in the middle of the lake when a cloud burst drenched us before we got back to shore. Actually, it was fun. No damage done.
In Illinois, before we even heard of Lake Ripley,the neighborhood kids splashed in the street curbs. The rain flooded the sewer grates. Fun in the rain.
We cannot choose what weather Mother Nature decides to give us. It's what we do that makes the difference. It doesn't hurt, though, to say a silent prayer for sun: "Please, don't rain on our parade. or our bon fire.
Rain or shine, food is always the biggest part of the activity, even just sitting inside, relaxing and watching the rain drops hitting the window.
Any season, any weather, soup is the ticket. I am surprised that more of us do not make soup from the carcass of rotisserie chicken.
Have a meal. Use the leftover chicken for soup.
Rotisserie Chicken Soup
Ingredients: leftover carcass with meat, broth, 2-4 cubes, celery, onion, carrots, noodles of your choice, salt and pepper to taste.
Directions: Put leftover chicken in a soup pot, cover with water or chicken broth and 2-4 chicken cubes, dice the veggies. Drain and (separate carcass from broth, remove meat put broth and meat back in pot with veggies, bring to boil. add about 8 ounces of noodles, salt and pepper, simmer until noodles are done.
Serve with biscuits. And enjoy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.