VILLAGE OF CAMBRIDGE

Audit & Finance Committee

Thursday, Oct. 24, 6:30 p.m., Amundson Community CenterPlan Commission

Monday, Nov. 11, 6:30 p.m., Amundson Community CenterVillage Board

Tuesday, Nov. 12, 6:30 p.m., Amundson Community CenterTuesday, Nov. 26, 6:30 p.m., Amundson Community Center

Library Board

Wednesday, Nov. 13, 7 p.m., Amundson Community Center

Water & Sewer Committee

Tuesday, Nov. 19, 6:30 p.m., Amundson Community Center

VILLAGE OF DEERFIELD

Board of Review

Thursday, Oct. 24, 10 a.m., Village Hall

Deerfield Community Center Board

Monday, Oct. 28, 6 p.m., DCC

Public Works Committee

Monday, Oct. 28, 6 p.m., Village Hall

Finance Committee

Monday, Oct. 28, 6:45 p.m., Village Hall

Village Board

Monday, Oct. 28, 7 p.m., Village HallTOWN OF CHRISTIANA

Town Board

Tuesday, Nov. 12, 7 p.m., Town Hall

TOWN OF DEERFIELD

Town Board

Monday, Nov. 11, 7 p.m., Town GarageTOWN OF OAKLAND

Lake District Meeting

Saturday, Nov. 16, 9 a.m.

Town Board

Tuesday, Nov. 19, 7 p.m., Town Hall

