VILLAGE OF CAMBRIDGE
Audit & Finance Committee
Thursday, Oct. 24, 6:30 p.m., Amundson Community CenterPlan Commission
Monday, Nov. 11, 6:30 p.m., Amundson Community CenterVillage Board
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 6:30 p.m., Amundson Community CenterTuesday, Nov. 26, 6:30 p.m., Amundson Community Center
Library Board
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 7 p.m., Amundson Community Center
Water & Sewer Committee
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 6:30 p.m., Amundson Community Center
VILLAGE OF DEERFIELD
Board of Review
Thursday, Oct. 24, 10 a.m., Village Hall
Deerfield Community Center Board
Monday, Oct. 28, 6 p.m., DCC
Public Works Committee
Monday, Oct. 28, 6 p.m., Village Hall
Finance Committee
Monday, Oct. 28, 6:45 p.m., Village Hall
Village Board
Monday, Oct. 28, 7 p.m., Village HallTOWN OF CHRISTIANA
Town Board
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 7 p.m., Town Hall
TOWN OF DEERFIELD
Town Board
Monday, Nov. 11, 7 p.m., Town GarageTOWN OF OAKLAND
Lake District Meeting
Saturday, Nov. 16, 9 a.m.
Town Board
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 7 p.m., Town Hall
