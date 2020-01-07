Thursday, Jan. 9

Breakfast

French Toast

Bacon

Cereal

Cereal Bar

Juice

Milk

Yogurt

Lunch

Homemade Chili

Cornbread

Peaches

  • Second Choice: Bosco Cheese Stick
  • No meat

Friday, Jan. 10

Breakfast

Confetti Pancakes

Cinnamon Waffles

Hash Browns

Cereal

Cereal Bar

milk

Juice

Yogurt

Lunch

Fish Patty Sandwich

Baked Beans

Applesauce

  • Second Choice: Bosco Cheese Stick
  • No meat

Monday, Jan. 13

Breakfast

Pancakes

Sausage

Cereal

Cereal Bar

Juice

Milk

Yogurt

Lunch

BBQ Rib Patty Sandwich

Garlicky Green Beans

Baked Apples

  • Second Choice: Cheese Pizza Slice
  • No meat

Tuesday, Jan. 14

Breakfast

Breakfast Pizza

Pancake and Sausage on a stick

Cereal

Cereal Bar

Milk

Juice

Yogurt

Lunch

Asian Chicken Rice Bowl

Steamed Broccoli

Mandarin Oranges

Fortune Cookie

  • Second Choice: Cheese Pizza Slice
  • No meat

Wednesday, Jan. 15

Breakfast

Cheese Omelet

Glazed Whole Grain Roll

Cereal

Cereal Bar

Juice

Milk

Yogurt

Lunch

Homemade Grilled Cheese

  • No meat

Tomato Soup

Corn

Pears

  • Second Choice: Cheese Pizza Slice
  • No meat

Thursday, Jan. 16

Breakfast

French Toast

Bacon

Cereal

Cereal Bar

Milk

Juice

Yogurt

Lunch

homemade Lasagna

Garlic Toast

Peas

Grapes

  • Second Choice: Cheese Pizza Slice
  • No meat

