The deadline is near to file papers to run in the April 7, 2020 local spring election.
Nomination papers for all local offices, including for the Dane and Jefferson County Boards, town boards, village boards and school boards, could be taken out Dec. 1 and are due back to county, municipal and school district clerks by 5 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 7. Non-candidacy papers, for incumbents not running again, are due by 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 27.
A roundup of upcoming races:
Dane County Board: Bob Salov, who represents the 37th district on the Dane County Board of Supervisors, said he has filed non-candidacy papers. Kathleeen “Kate” McGinnity, of Cambridge, announced on Dec. 9 that she will seek the seat Salov is vacating.
Cambridge Village Board: Current Cambridge Village Board members Paula Hollenbeck and Sue Christianson say they won’t seek re-election in April. Both have filed non-candidacy papers with the village. Cambridge Village Administrator Lisa Moen said three seats are open on the Village Board. In addition to the two seats being vacated by Hollenbeck and Christianson, a third seat now held by Eric Wittwer is up for re-election.
Jefferson County Board: Laura Payne, who represents the Town of Oakland and part of the Village of Cambridge on the Jefferson County Board, is seeking re-election in April.
Deerfield Village Board: Three seats are open in April on the Deerfield Village Board. The seats are currently held by incumbents Dave Wilkinson, Gary Wieczorek and Arnold Evenson.
To take out papers contact Village Administrator Elizabeth McCredie at (608) 764-5404 or by email at mccredie@deerfieldwi.com.
Oakland Town Board: Two seats are open on the Oakland Town Board. Current Town Board members Jimmy DeGidio and Tom Jensen are up for re-election. Both seats are two-year terms, said town Clerk/Treasurer Chris Astrella. To take out papers visit the Town Hall or contact Astrella at (608) 423-9635 or by email at townhall@oaklandtown.com.
Deerfield Town Board: Two seats are open on the Deerfield Town Board. The seats are currently held by Nick Brattlie and Randy Behlke. Both are two-year terms.
Christiana Town Board: Town Clerk Kathy Wilson said there are no Christiana Town Board elections in 2020.
Rockdale Village Board: Two seats are open on the Rockdale Village Board. The seats are currently held by Jeri Boden and Alicia Hynes. Candidates will be nominated at a village caucus to be held in January. The caucus date has not been finalized. To take out papers contact Village Clerk Linda Dieckhoff at (608) 423-1497 or Rockdale@frontier.com.
Cambridge School Board: Four seats are open on the Cambridge School Board. Three of those are for three-year terms and one is for the remainder of a two-year term. Three candidates with the highest vote totals will fill the three-year seats and the fourth will fill the remainder of the two-year seat. The seats are currently held by Courtney Reed Jenkins, Tracy Smithback-Travis, Julie West and Jim Womble. To take out papers, visit the Cambridge School District office, 403 Blue Jay Way, or call (608) 423-4345.
Deerfield School Board: Two seats are open on the Deerfield School Board. Both are for three-year terms. Incumbents Autumn Knudtson and Shelley Mack are up for re-election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.