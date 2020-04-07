I recently joined a social media group called the Happy Heart Hunt. I think that makes me a “happy heart hunter.”
It’s a group of creative people from around the state and country, who are making elaborate window art made of hearts.
Their creations are impressive. Fire-breathing dragons. Rainbows. Scenes from “The Wizard of Oz.” American flags, Easter bunnies and Pokemon.
All created with hearts.
I never would have thought that a handful of construction paper hearts and some tape could make so many people so happy. But they absolutely do.
Artists of all ages are spending hours making these masterpieces, which are detailed and well-planned.
The heart hunt is a creative outlet for a stressful time -- a fun activity while families are sheltering in their homes.
They’re painting with window paint, or drawing on their sidewalks with chalk or decorating with flowers. All to spread a bit of cheer.
The collections of hearts, above all, are a visual show of solidarity for neighbors--a boost of positivity for anybody who sees it.
I am a proud member of the “Happy Heart Hunt.” And I am on the hunt for hearts.
Let’s fill our days with a little extra color and a little extra love. If you haven’t already, try your hand at some heart art.
