In a change of course, some Cambridge officials now pledge to fully fund fire and EMS in 2020.
Village President Mark McNally told the Cambridge Community Fire Commission on Dec. 4 that it can expect Cambridge to pay the entire $169,400 the commission requested of it in 2020, in quarterly installments. That would be an increase of about $27,200, or 19 percent, over the $142,200 Cambridge gave the fire and EMS commission in 2019.
The 2020 budget that the Cambridge Village Board adopted on Nov. 26 only allocated about $144,800 for fire and EMS. That’s an increase of about $2,600, or 1.8 percent, over 2019.
McNally said in an interview on Dec. 9 that he doesn’t expect a recommendation, to amend the 2020 budget to fully fund fire and EMS, to come up before the village’s Audit and Finance Committee and Village Board until April.
He said he expects a budget amendment to be brought forward once the village receives its first quarterly invoice from the commission in early April, which it will then have 30 days to pay.
“This will require a vote on behalf of the trustees before the end of April,” McNally said.
On Nov. 26, Cambridge voted to fund about $25,000 in street repairs in its general budget in 2020, rather than fully funding fire and EMS.
If fire and EMS is fully funded, McNally said local street repairs may be curtailed in 2020.
“I think it will come out of our streets, we have no choice,” McNally said.
Village Board member Paula Hollenbeck, who serves on the village’s Audit & Finance Committee that sent a recommended 2020 budget to the Village Board in November that included partial funding of fire and EMS, said the shift in direction isn’t unexpected.
Five municipalities – Cambridge, Rockdale and the Towns of Oakland, Christiana and Lake Mills –make up the Cambridge Community Fire and EMS Commission, under an intergovernmental agreement renewed last year.
The five municipalities fund the commission based on their equalized values, or total value of all property in their jurisdiction. In 2020, the equalized value breakdown amounted to a request to Cambridge to fund 25 percent of the commission’s budget. Other requests amounted to 49 percent for the Town of Oakland, 20 percent for the Town of Christiana, 3.5 percent for the Town of Lake Mills and 2.5 percent for the Village of Rockdale.
“The Audit & Finance Committee understood the requirements of the intergovernmental agreement and that the budget we presented, if approved, would most likely need to be amended after being presented to the Fire and EMS Commission,” Hollenbeck wrote in a Dec. 9 email.
Hollenbeck said in her Dec. 9 e-mail that the village’s Audit & Finance Committee felt it was important to adopt a budget that didn’t fully fund fire and EMS “to bring a focus on the commission’s budgeting process which we feel, as it is currently executed, is unfair to the Village. It is our hope that we have put a spotlight on this activity and that future budgets will be developed more collaboratively.”
“There are many services the village needs to provide to our community. Over the past two years the commission has presented budgets that have resulted in other services being cut to pay for the commission’s budget. While the commission provides valuable services, they are not the only services important to our community. I look forward to the commission stepping up to this challenge and understanding the need to team with the communities they serve rather than dictating to them,” Hollenbeck wrote.
Other Cambridge Village Board members either declined comment or did not immediately respond to a request for comment for this story.
In a Nov. 21 letter to the editor printed in the Cambridge News and Independent, after it became known the village was considering not fully funding the amount requested of it, Oakland Town Chairman Eugene Kapsner argued that the intergovernmental agreement requires Cambridge to pay its full annual share. Kapsner also chairs the fire and EMS commission.
The fire and EMS commission’s total 2020 budget request, finalized Oct. 9, amounted to about $888,000, up 6.7 percent from $832,000 in 2019. The share of that requested to be funded by the five municipalities was about $677,500, up 15.45 percent from about $572,800 in 2019.
McNally, who represents Cambridge on the commission, said on Dec. 4 that Cambridge expects, going forward, that commission members will see a draft budget by Sept. 1 and will send a budget proposal to the municipalities by Oct. 1, per the intergovernmental agreement. This year, commission members didn’t see a draft budget until Oct. 9.
“We got information late. It would be helpful to be following the deadlines that are in this intergovernmental agreement,” McNally said.
McNally also recommended on Dec. 4 that the commission adopt a more formal, long-term capital budget, which Kapsner agreed might be beneficial.
McNally also said Cambridge will be looking to the fire and EMS commission to hold its annual spending increases in check. In the past two years, he said, the commission’s request of its five municipalities has risen 122 percent.
“What are we going to end up with for expenses, when we keep doing this?” McNally questioned on Dec. 4 “Where is the end zone here?”
“What are you suggesting we do? Fire all the full-time EMTs?” Kapsner responded.
“Are you saying the community does not want the level of service that’s being provided? Because that’s what it costs,” Cambridge Area EMS Director Bob Salov also responded. “Do a survey of the community, ask them what they want.”
McNally said in an interview on Dec. 9 that Cambridge is “going to be much more vigilant when it comes to reviewing our budget for this next year,” including ensuring “that we get our numbers far enough in advance that we can have a healthy debate.”
The village’s total adopted 2020 budget is about $1.19 million, about a 6 percent increase over $1.12 million in 2019.
The Village Board also on Nov. 26 approved a 2020 tax levy of about $1.21 million. The tax levy increase of 1.47 percent, or about $17,500 over 2019, is the maximum that Cambridge is allowed to increase its tax levy over 2019 under state revenue caps.
Cambridge Deputy Clerk/ Treasurer/Administrator Barbara Goeckner noted that because the village didn’t hold its overall budget increase to less than 3 percent over 2019, it did not qualify to receive a $25,000 state expenditure restraint payment for 2020, which had been a goal. Goeckner said qualifying for the expenditure restraint program would have required the village to cut another $34,000 from its general budget, and “we have already cut everywhere we can.”
