Thursday, Oct. 3
Yogurt Parfait or Ham Sandwich, Honey Graham Crackers, Baby Carrots, Dried Cherries, Blueberries, Strawberries
Friday, Oct. 4
Stuffed Crust Cheese Pizza or PBJ, Corn, Peaches
Monday, Oct. 7
Sausage Pancake Dippers or Turkey Sandwich, Tater Tots, Sidekick Smoothie, Warm Cinn. Apple Slices
Tuesday, Oct. 8
Spaghetti w/ Plain or Meat Sauce or Ham Sandwich, Garlic Bread, Green Beans, Pears
Wednesday, Oct. 9
Chicken Strips or Turkey Sandwich, Seasoned Fries, Steamed Carrots, Strawberry Applesauce
Thursday, Oct. 10
Soft Taco or Ham Sandwich, Spanish Rice, Fiesta Beans, Apple Slices
