Thursday, Nov. 21
Soft Taco or Ham Sandwich, Spanish Rice, Fiesta Beans, Fresh Apple Slices
Friday, Nov. 22
Pizza Sticks w/ Pizza Sauce or PBJ, Cauliflower, Pineapple
Monday, Nov. 25
Popcorn Chicken or Ham Sandwich, Mashed Potatoes w/Gravy, Corn, Applesauce
Tuesday, Nov. 26
Build Your Own Pizza or Turkey Sandwich, Broccoli, Pears
Nov. 27-29
NO SCHOOL
