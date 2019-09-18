This is part of a series of stories on inductees into the Cambridge School District’s 2019 Blue Jay Hall of Honor and Athletic Hall of Fame. Inductees will be recognized at the annual Blue Jay Hall of Honor banquet at Lake Ripley Country Club on Sept. 29.
Mary Behling spent her first summer day in Cambridge at Lake Ripley Park, at age 11, in the mid 1960s.
She spent a lot of time at the lake beginning at age 15, at a cottage her parents bought near the Shore Place area on Ripley Road. She moved into that cottage full-time at age 18
And never left.
Behling and her husband, David, raised two children in the Ripley Road house, extensively remodeling and expanding it.
At the same time, she was establishing her Behling Law Office a short drive away on Main Street in Cambridge.
Today, the Behlings still live in the house on Ripley Road and continue to enjoy Lake Ripley.
In her more than 50 years of vacationing, living, working and being involved in the Cambridge and Lake Ripley communities, Behling has coached a lot of youth sports and served on local boards for everything from the Cambridge Foundation to the Cambridge Community Activities Program.
Along the way, she has amassed some treasured memories.
On Sept. 29, Behling will be inducted into the Cambridge School District’s Blue Jay Hall of Honor as the 2019 Community Member of the Year. The award will be bestowed at a banquet and ceremony at Lake Ripley Country Club. Social hour is at 2 p.m. followed by a 3 p.m. dinner and ceremony. The Cambridge school district is also holding a 1 p.m. open house at Cambridge High School, 403 Blue Jay Way.
Father’s Influence
She grew up in Byron, Illinois, south of Rockford, in a family of five daughters, graduating from high school in 1973.
“We always teased that he became a feminist by necessity,” Behling says of her father, a small town businessman in her home town, whom she credits with instilling in her the importance of community involvement. He coached her in a variety of sports when girls were just gaining the right to join teams, and “some people didn’t think girls should be playing,” He was named Byron’s first-ever Citizen of the Year, she said.
“He was active in everything, that’s what he did,” Behling said.
Behling played on her high school’s debut girls’ volleyball team in 1969. They played two games that first season. It was the only competitive sport girls were allowed to play at the time.
“By the time I was a senior we played everybody in the conference and we had a round robin tournament at the end of the year,” she said.
When she was considering setting up a legal practice in Cambridge, her father also gave her some business advice.
Small business people, Behling recalls him saying, “need to be honest, to be trusted. People don’t come back if they don’t trust you.“
Shore Place
Looking out today at Lake Ripley through her wide living room windows, Behling can see where the Shore Place Resort once sat.
She recalls choosing her bedroom at the cottage based on which window looked out on the longtime, iconic lakeside gathering spot.
The Shore Place Resort burned and was torn down in the early 1980s. Afterward, the site was purchased by a group of Shore Place area investors, including Behling’s father, and the entire area became a larger private beach. The Behlings remain members and now enjoy the beach with their grandchildren.
The Shore Place Resort was an active place, Behling recalls. When she was a teen in the early 1970s, it had an ice cream parlor, tavern, and small beach. You could rent row boats there. And, she has vague recollections of an unused room overlooking the lake that before her time had been a restaurant and dance hall.
In its heyday, Shore Place also had lots of rental cabins whose users had access to the building and beach.
Downtown Cambridge businesses in the early 1970s heavily catered to lake tourism, Behling recalls.
“We weren’t known for the the pottery and the arts so much then; the lake was the draw, that’s what everybody came for,” she recalls. “Prescott’s was still in the furniture store, the mill was still a feed mill and young people sat in the parking lot on the weekend watching the cars go by.”
Neither CamRock County Park nor Rowe Pottery yet existed.
The annual Maxwell Street Days in downtown Cambridge, “was a big deal,” she remembers. “You got down there at 6:30 a.m. so you could get the cookies for a penny.”
When she was a teen, her family would come up for weekends.
“It’s an hour and a half away, so a perfect distance for coming up on a Saturday,” she recalls. “Byron isn’t much bigger than Cambridge, so I felt very comfortable.”
“I had a lot of friends here; it was a small-town community like I was used to. It was vibrant and a lot of fun.”
Behling’s first job in Cambridge, at 18, was working the gatehouse and concessions at Lake Ripley Park.
Law Practice
A week after graduating from high school, Behling moved full-time into her family’s cottage. She enrolled at UW-Whitewater that fall and later transferred to UW-Madison, where she earned her undergraduate and law degrees.
Behling founded her law office in downtown Cambridge in 1981. Over the years, up to three attorneys have practiced in the building that was extensively remodeled and expanded in 1992. Now, Behling prefers to be a sole practitioner with one assistant.
When they were in middle and elementary school, Behling’s children could walk to her office after school.
Behling still displays in the office library antique medicine bottles and a horseshoe found on the property that was once the home and offices of Dr. Karl Amundson, a prominent early Cambridge resident.
She said she enjoys practicing in Cambridge.
“I like being in a small town. I like knowing my clients,” she said. “I’ve always viewed law as a problem-solving profession; I like making it work and I like making it work for the community I live in.”
“Thirty-eight years later you realize how much that means, that there are so many people who have confidence in you. That’s quite a compliment,” Behling said.
She still recalls with appreciation the warm welcome she received in the early 1980s from Rumpf Law Office in downtown Cambridge.
“They said ‘we have a significant library; if you need books come on down. If you have a question, call.’ That’s the relationship I’ve always had with that office.”
Service
Behling was on the board that in 2003 hired Bridgette Hermanson to be the first executive director of what would become the Cambridge Community Activities Program.
“Truthfully, when we hired Bridgette we were like ‘we have a job, we’re not exactly sure of the parameters of this job but we’d like to hire you and give you six months to figure it out,’” Behling recalls. “That was the very beginning of CAP.”
In the mid-80s and early 90s, she organized a large annual summertime volleyball tournament at Lake Ripley Park, that was part of Umbrella Days. At its peak, the tournament drew more than 40 teams.
“It was a lot of fun,” she said. “My team still talks about the game that we trash-talked into winning.”
In the mid-1990s, with a lot of parental support, her teenage daughter took over organization of the local youth baseball league that was in danger of having no one to lead the program that year..
And she and David both sat on the board that created Cambridge’s youth tackle football league in the 1990s.
Today, she remains a member of the Executive Board and secretary of the Cambridge Foundation.
The foundation “is wonderful to be part of,” Behling said. “We take it very seriously, what we’re doing with the Foundation’s money and what the community needs.”
Reflecting on the Hall of Honor award, Behling said she doesn’t “really think I’ve done more than other people,” and feels “extraordinarily honored,” to have been chosen.
“I’m just one of many, that’s what’s great. Because if you’re only one, you’re never going to get anything done,” she said. “When you’re one of many, it works.”
