As the ChiliFest in Deerfield marks its sixth year, organizers say the annual fall tradition is hitting its stride.
“We really turned the corner last year,” said Andy Grosvold, a member of the Deerfield Lions Club, that took over the festival in 2016, two years after the event was founded. “It was the day we’ve always kind of dreamed about.”
ChiliFest is Saturday, Sept. 28 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Fireman’s Park in downtown Deerfield. The festival is a fundraiser for the club.
ChiliFest has become known for its chili cook-off and public chili tasting. Grosvold said that last year, 18 teams entered to cook chili. The club is hoping for 22-25 teams this year, and are still accepting entries.
In addition to chili, there will be a vendor fair, car show, kids activities, concessions, raffles, live music and a cornhole tournament.
Grosvold says the event’s growth has been steady, and the Lions Club hopes to keep up that momentum.
“We’re looking to basically expand on where we went with it last year,” he said.
New to the festival this year is a craft beer tasting, with taps from six local breweries, in order to “draw in another segment of the population that maybe hasn’t been here before,” Grosvold said.
Between noon and 5 p.m., attendees can sample brews from Karbon 4 of Madison, Flix Brewhouse of Madison, Sunshine Brewery of Lake Mills, Hubbleton Brewing Company of Hubbleton, Cider House of Wisconsin in McFarland and G5 Brewing Company of Beloit.
The day begins at 9 a.m. with a vendor fair of crafters, direct sales companies and the Deerfield Farmers Market. With 30 vendors signed up, Grosvold called it a “diverse market this year.”
People can also walk through the car and tractor show beginning at 10 a.m., join in a double elimination cornhole tournament at 11 a.m. and enter one of several raffles throughout the day. Kids and families can take advantage of a bouncy house, face-painting, balloon animals and family-friendly games.
“Some of the elements the kids had fun with last year will be back,” Grosvold said.
There will be live music all day, kicking off at 10 a.m. with Banned Wagon, a local band playing rock and blues. The Mark Croft Band will play from 1-4 p.m. during chili tasting. The band performs pop and Americana music, fronted by an acoustic guitar singer-songwriter. Mark Croft has played at ChiliFest every year since the festival began in 2014.
The live music will wrap up from 5-9 p.m. with Angels and Outlaws, a country cover band from Madison that played Utica Fest this year.
Members of the club are “hoping not only to have a great show for the local crowd, (but to) pull people from places like Madison, Watertown, that are a little farther out,” Grosvold said.
“It’s definitely a full day,” he added.
The festival is the Deerfield Lions Club’s biggest fundraiser of the year.
Grosvold said the club uses those funds to support causes in Deerfield, like scholarships for Deerfield High School students, giving to the athletics department, supporting Girl Scout and Eagle Scout projects, helping fund mission trips and annually giving to the Deerfield Community Center and Deerfield Food Pantry. Grosvold said the club gave its largest donation in history this year to the DCC building fund.
“A large percentage of that money stays within the community,” Grosvold said. He’s been a member of the Lions for four years. People contributing to ChiliFest “can know that their money is being put to good use,” he said.
More than just supporting local charities, Grosvold thinks ChiliFest is a great example of what Deerfield has to offer, by helping to “bring more people into the community, to showcase Deerfield a little bit.”
“It’s a little more unique,” than the average community festival, Grosvold said, with the “crispness in the air,” and the opportunity to “get people out to try something new.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.