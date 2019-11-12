After a few years without one, Cambridge is reinstating its Economic Development Committee.
The recreated committee will hold its first meeting at 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18 at the Amundson Community Center, 200 Spring St., Cambridge.
Its five voting members will be Village President Mark McNally; Christianne Lainge, owner of the Avid Gardener garden store in downtown Cambridge; Dave Mittlesteadt, owner of the Galleria 214 retail building in downtown Cambridge; Steve Fiore, vice president of Badger Bank which has a branch in downtown Cambridge; and village resident David Kratovil.
McNally, who will chair the committee, said he also plans to extend an invitation to the Cambridge Area Chamber of Commerce to participate on the committee as a non-voting member.
In its 2019 budget, the village gave $10,000 to the Chamber to help coordinate its economic development efforts. Continued funding for that is not in the village’s proposed 2020 budget, which is expected to be adopted later this month.
A public hearing on the proposed 2020 village budget has been set for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, at the Amundson Community Center. The Village Board is expected to adopt the budget that night.
The last time Cambridge had an economic development committee it was spearheaded by Linda Begley-Korth. She worked as the village’s staff economic development coordinator through 2016 and then transitioned in 2017 to a contracted position.
Begley-Korth left the contracted position at the end of 2017, and it was assumed in 2018 by Marie Brown. Begley-Korth passed away in April 2019. In 2019, the Village Board decided to try contracting with the Chamber.
McNally said reinstating the committee makes sense now.
“We want to see what else we can do to stimulate economic growth,” McNally said.
He said the committee will begin by reviewing the recent state of the village’s economic development efforts, “and then we can begin the actual work,” of moving forward on some initiatives. He said he sees the committee’s work including reaching out to state and regional agencies and organizations that specialize in helping communities reach economic development goals.
McNally said he has some goals that he plans to present to the committee. He said if community members, including business owners and residents, have ideas they can contact the Village Hall or reach out to him to share those.
