A look at upcoming community events in Cambridge and Deerfield. If you have an event to add, please email it to: cdnews@hngnews.com. Upcoming events are also listed in the print edition of the paper, published each Thursday.
CAMBRIDGE
Oct. 3-27: Art Exhibition
The Cambridge Artist Society is having an art exhibition from Oct. 3-27 at the Whitewater Arts Alliance at 402 W. Main St. in Whitewater. The Cultural Arts Center Gallery is open noon to 5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. There will also be a reception for the exhibition on Oct. 6 from 1-3 p.m. Cambridge Artist Society will show pieces from past pop-ups and new pieces from found objects. More information: cambridgeartistssociety@gmail.com.
Monday, Oct. 14: Gun Violence Forum
The Oakland-Cambridge Presbyterian Church will hold a community forum and panel discussion about ending gun violence on Oct. 14 at 6:30 p.m. at 313 E. Main St. Participants will talk about how to collaborate as schools, faith organizations, law enforcement, leaders and citizens to end gun violence. More information: (608) 423-3001.
Monday, Oct. 14: CAP Board vacancy
The Cambridge Community Activities Program currently has a vacancy on the Board of Directors, and is seeking candidates. Board members are responsible for attending monthly meetings and volunteering to help with various tasks. CAP Board members serve on a voluntary basis with the sole interest of improving the quality of life for Cambridge area residents through quality programming. Interested individuals are asked to submit a letter detailing their strengths and reasons for wishing to serve to: Cambridge CAP, PO Box 54, Cambridge, WI 53523 by Oct. 14.
Thursday, Oct. 17: "Fall Fun!"
The Cambridge Community Library is having a Fall Fun! party as its Third Thursday program on Oct. 17 at 6:30 p.m. at 101 Spring Water Alley. There will be music, activity stations and treats. People can come in costume. More information: (608) 423-3900.
Friday, Oct. 18: Girl’s Night Out
The Cambridge Chamber of Commerce is holding its fall Girl’s Night Out Oct. 18 from 6-10 p.m. on Main St. in Cambridge. THe event includes sales from participating businesses, giveaways and activities. More information: (608) 423-3780.
Saturday, Oct. 19: Self-defense workshop
The Cambridge Community Activities Program is holding a self-defense workshop Oct. 19 from 1-5 p.m. at Cambridge Elementary School, 802 W. Water St. The workshop will be taught by Sensei Patricia Bolton, and teach women ages 14 and up to protect themselves. The cost is $50 for residents and $65 for non-residents. More information: (608) 423-8108.
Monday, Oct. 21: Movie Monday
The Cambridge Community Library will offer a Movie Monday on Oct. 23 at 1 p.m. at 101 Spring Water Alley. The movie will be "Red Joan." More information: (608) 423-3900.
Monday, Oct. 21: Healing through Storytelling
The Cambridge Community Library is having a workshop about healing on Oct. 21 at 6:30 p.m. at 101 Spring Water Alley. Guest speaker Karl Stewart will discuss his experience with post-traumatic stress disorder, addressing personal subjects and coping through storytelling. More information: (608) 423-3900.
Wednesday, Oct. 23: Movie Day
The Cambridge Community Library will show a movie after the Cambridge schools’ early release day on Oct. 23 at 1 p.m. at 101 Spring Water Alley. The library will show “Toy Story 4.” More information: (608) 423-3900.
Friday, Oct. 25 : Dunkin’ for Pumpkins
The 2019 Dunkin for Pumpkins will be Oct. 25 from 6-8 p.m. at the Cambridge Area Community Pool, 802 W. Water St. Kids can swim with floating pumpkins, dive for pumpkins and play other games. The annual event is hosted by The Cambridge Community Activities Program. Pre-registration is required by Oct. 21. The cost is $6 for resident children, $8 for non-resident children and free for chaperones. Kids under 12 must be accompanied. More information: (608) 423-8108.
Oct. 26-27: Earth, Wood and Fire Artist Tour
The 20th anniversary of the Earth, Wood and Fire tour is Oct. 26 and 27 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Area artists open their studios for a self-guided driving tour. Artists include potters, jewelers, painters, textile artists, multimedia artists and woodworkers. More information: earthwoodandfiretour.com.
Saturday, Oct. 26: Lions Club raffle
The Cambridge Area Lions Club is having its annual gun raffle to benefit the club and its programs. Tickets are $20 each, the winners will be drawn on Oct. 26 at Lake Ripley Lanes, W9582 U.S. Highway 12. People can pick up their prizes at Smitty’S Guns and Ammo, 575 London Rd. in Deerfield. The club is raffling six guns: Franchi Affinity 20 GA, Walnut Semi Auto; Browning X-Bot 300 Win Mag. with Leupold; Diamondback DB15 5.56 Burnt Bronze; Glock 48 9mm Stainless Slide; Remington RM380 380 ACP; and a Ruger 10/22 22LR Camp. Tickets are available at Angels Among Us Thrift Shop, Lake Ripley Lanes, Mink Farm Tavern, J&T Bait Shanty, The Sports Page Bar and Grill and via email or social media. More information: cambridgelions@yahoo.com.
Saturday, Oct. 26: Halloween Costume Parade
The annual Halloween costume parade is Oct. 26 in downtown Cambridge. Kids and families of all ages can dress up in costumes, parade through Veterans Park at 100 E. Main St. and trick-or-treat at downtown businesses. Spectators welcome. The parade begins at 10 a.m., running from Spring St. to North St. and Park St. Participants should meet behind Badger Bank at 102 W. Main St. at 9:45 a.m. to line up. More information: hello@shop-details.com.
ROCKDALE
Thursday, Oct. 17: Swedish meatball supper
The Rockdale Lutheran Church will hold its annual Swedish Meatball supperOct. 17 from 4-6 p.m. at 107 Water St. The church is serving all-you-can-eat meatballs, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, coleslaw, roles, pie and beverages. The meal is $10 for adults, $5 for kids ages 6-12 and free for children five and under. Carry-outs available. More information: (608) 423-3949.
DEERFIELD
DCC Holiday Baskets
Individual and businesses interested in sponsoring a Holiday Basket through the Deerfield Community Center may do so for a $25 donation per basket. For 2019, the DCC Food Pantry anticipates distributing about 50 baskets for each holiday (Thanksgiving & Christmas) to residents of the Deerfield School District. More information: (608) 764-5935.
Thursday, Oct. 10: Prepping gardens for winter class
The Deerfield Public Library will hold a free workshop on preparing gardens for winter on Oct. 10 at 6:30 p.m. at 12 W. Nelson St. Certified Master Gardener Eugenia Beecher from UW-Extension will discuss protecting plants and steps to take before the snow flies. More information: (608) 764-8102.
Friday, Oct. 11: Lions Club Chicken BBQ
The Deerfield Lions Club is hosting its chicken barbeque on Oct. 11 beginning at 11 a.m. at Fireman’s Park in downtown Deerfield. The cost is $10. On the menu is half a chicken, baked potato, coleslaw, roll and butter. Deliveries are available between 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. For more information, and to reserve pick-up or delivery orders, visit deerfieldlions.com or call the Bank of Deerfield at (608) 764-5411.
Sunday, Oct. 13: Community Meal
There will be a free community meal Oct. 13 at 5:30 p.m. at Deerfield High School, 300 Simonson Blvd. More information: (608) 764-5431.
Monday, Oct. 14: DCC Fish Fry
The Deerfield Community Center will host a Fish Fry fundraiser at the Pickle Tree, 625 S. Main St., from 5-8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14. Carry out orders are available. More information: (608) 764-5935.
Monday, Oct. 14: Deerfield Historical Society meeting
The Deerfield Historical Society will hold a meeting Monday, Oct. 14 at 6:30 p.m. at the Deerfield Public Library, 12 W. Nelson St. The purpose of the meeting is to elect new officers and to plan for the future. more information call Beverly Dahl at (608) 764-5729.
Tuesday, Oct. 22: Pack the Pantry and Community Day
Students from Deerfield High School will be doing community service on Oct. 22, the annual Community Day, from 12:30-3 p.m. Tenth graders will collect food for the Deerfield Food Pantry on Oct. 22. from 12:30-3 p.m. Local residents can place non-perishable items outside their door, to be collected by students. Needed items include boxed potatoes, toilet paper, baking mixes, canned peas, manwich, condiments and chunky soups. Eleventh-graders will rake leaves and clean yards. Sign-up is first-come first served. People can sign up at gloedes@deerfield.k12.wi.us. More information: More information: (608) 764-5431.
Wednesday, Oct. 23: DCC Brat Sale and Stuff-The-Squad
The Deerfield Community Center will be open during the Deerfield Chamber’s Great Pumpkin Hunt Wednesday, Oct. 23. People can stop in between 4:30-7 p.m. to tour the new center, get warm, collect some candy and purchase a brat. Oct. 23 will also be a Stuff-the-Squad event at DCC, with the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, for people to bring holiday food items and toss them in a police squad for DCC Holiday Baskets.
Wednesday, Oct. 23: Great Pumpkin Hunt
The Great Pumpkin Hunt will be Oct. 23 from 4:30 p.m.-7 p.m. in downtown Deerfield. People can stroll down Main Street in costume to collect treats and vote on businesses’ decorated pumpkins. More information: (608) 335-6508.
Oct. 26-27: Art in the Country
There will be an art show at Arlington Tree Farm Oct. 26 and 27 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 3065 W. Evergreen Drive. More than 22 vendors will display art.
