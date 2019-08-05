Cambridge

Cambridge offers a meal site for older adults at the Amundson Center, 200 Spring Street. The meal site is offered year-round on Tuesdays and Fridays at noon. Home-delivered meals are available. A $4.00 donation is suggested. For reservations, contact the McFarland Senior Outreach Department, (608) 838-7117, one business day prior to the desired meal.

Friday, Aug. 9

Pot Roast with Gravy

Mashed Potatoes

Mixed Green Salad

Dressing

Orange WW Bread/Butter

Tapioca Pudding

MO –Black Bean Burger

NCS– SF Pudding

Tuesday, Aug. 13

Pizza Burger – 1 ea. of below

(Beef Patty, white cheese slice, marinara, bun)

Navy Bean Salad

Marinated cucumbers

Banana

Chocolate Chip Cookie

MO – Garden Burger

NCS – SF Cookie Pkt.

Friday, Aug. 16

*BBQ Pulled Pork

WW Bun

Coleslaw

California Blend Veg.

Fresh Fruit

Banana Cream Pie

MO – Hummus Wrap

NCS – Banana

Deerfield

The Deerfield Community Center’s senior citizen recreation program offers lunch and social time Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at DCC, 10 Liberty St. Tuesday is cards and Thursday is BINGO and cards. Cost is a $5 suggested donation. Call DCC at 764-5935 to reserve a spot.

