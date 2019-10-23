The Deerfield School District held its portion of the tax rate steady as it approved its budget at its Oct. 21 annual meeting.
“The most exciting news,” is that the School Board passed a balanced budget, district business manager Doreen Treuden said.
The School Board approved a general fund budget of $9.9 million, a decrease of about 3.9 percent from $10.3 million in 2018-19.
Treuden said revenue was much higher in 2018-19 because of two one-time bumps the district received, totaling around $500,000. The Village of Deerfield closed a tax incremental finance district (TIF) for the Deerfield Industrial Park in 2018, which gave the district a bump of almost $400,000. The school district also received a donation for solar panels in 2018-19, installed on the Deerfield Middle-High School roof. Deerfield solar company Speed Solar made the donation of $100,000.
“Revenues for 2018-19 were unusually high,” Treuden said.
The district will levy $5 million, a 4.1 percent increase over $4.8 million in 2018-19.
The board held the 2019-20 tax rate at $11 per $1,000 of assessed property value, the same as in 2018-19, instead of letting it drop to $10.50. It could have dropped the tax rate and still brought in a similar amount in tax revenue as last year, because property values are rising in the school disrict, Treuden said.
By maintaining the tax rate, the district will levy an additional $225,000 to pay off debt.
Michelle Wiberg from Milwaukee-based financial advising organization, PMA Securities, told the board in September that by not letting the tax rate drop, the district can build a cushion for its future debt payments.
It would “establish the fund for a rainy day, a way to offset a mill rate in a future year,” Wiberg said in September.
“If you find the mill rate swinging against you, you’ll have funds in that case (to) levy less,” she continued.
Of the $5 million levy approved Monday, about $1.4 million will go toward reducing debt. The school district will owe about $6 million at the end of 2019-20, which includes copy machine leases and the 2004 construction of Deerfield Elementary School.
The district took on a number of capital projects last year, many paid for by the $400,000 from the TIF District closing. Some projects included resurfacing the track, repairing asphalt at both schools, purchasing a plow truck and van and updating exterior lighting.
Because of the balanced general fund, there is no change in fund balance in this budget. It’s projected to stay at $1.8 million. Treuden said that could change as the year goes on.
The district will receive $4.8 million in state aid, which was finalized Oct. 15. That’s a $125,000 increase from $4.7 million in 2018-19.
One of the factors in that state aid amount is the district’s enrollment count. The three-year average enrollment for 2019-20 was 775 students.
