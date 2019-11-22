A task force studying whether to add a performing arts center to Cambridge High School has proposed a location, cost, concept and fundraising goal.
At its Nov. 20 meeting, the task force unanimously chose the north side of the school as the best site and set a proposed price tag of $9.9 million.
Of the roughly 40 task force members that have participated in a conversation this year about a possible arts center, about 20 were present for the vote.
It is suggested to have a 498-seat house and be situated between the high school’s north wall and the soccer field. The design selected is angled slightly away from the building, facing Simonson Street, with a triangle-shaped courtyard filling between the school and the arts center.
The courtyard is a new addition to the design, architects from consulting firm Eppstein Uhen Architects said. District administrators were positive about its benefits as an outdoor lunch space for students, and a place to gather before and after arts center events.
“You could really, really develop that into a beautiful area for nominal cost,” said CHS Principal Keith Schneider who’s advocated for an outdoor space in the past.
The proposal also includes a stage, lobby, control and light room, piano closet, bathrooms, dressing rooms, storage space and a scene dock. And it adds a parking lot in front of the arts center, behind existing CHS greenhouse and maintenance buildings.
Scaled-back cost
Results of a community survey sent out this fall showed that many school district residents did not support a referendum amounting to about $14 million, which was initially proposed.
The task force’s response was to scale back the price tag, aiming for below $10 million, and below $100 per $100,000 of property value in tax impact.
The concept settled on Nov. 20 falls under the $10 million mark, a key benchmark. If it is built, property owners in the district would expect to annually pay $78 per $100,000 of property value in taxes.
The referendum is also proposed to include a question asking district residents to pay for the operating costs of an arts center, which are expected to amount to $30,000 to $40,000 a year. School district business manager Mark Worthing said for property owners, that additionally comes out to less than $1 per $1,000 of assessed value, per year.
The task force will present its full proposal to the Cambridge School Board at a meeting set for 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16. At that meeting, the School Board is expected to decide whether to schedule an April 2020 referendum.
Since its creation, the task force of about 40 community members has looked at three possible locations on the east and west sides of the building.
Task force co-chair Eddie Pahuski said the north design eliminated many concerns community members had, including limited parking, securing the arts center from the rest of the school, having the capacity to hold athletic and arts events at the same time, and proximity to the CHS music rooms on the northeast end of the building.
Fundraising
At the Nov. 20 meeting, administrators announced they hope to raise $250,000 through private local fundraising.
“We know that the cost is a huge driver of people being for or against it,” said Superintendent Bernie Nikolay. “We do need to have a fundraising component.”
Nikolay said the private fundraising could be used to cut total project costs, and reduce the amount on a referendum.
In the end, however, task force members voted to keep the referendum at $9.9 million, instead of lowering the referendum to $9.65 million and hoping that fundraising would cover the rest.
School Board treasurer Mike Huffman suggested sticking with the $9.9 million referendum, and using additional fundraising to pay for an orchestra pit.
Task force members responded they thought $250,000 was possible to raise.
“In a situation like this you’re going to have individuals the care deeply about an issue like this, and they can put their wallet where their heart is instead of just tossing it all on taxpayers,” said task force member Tobi Bolt.
The Cambridge Music Boosters have already started fundraising efforts.
Orchestra Pit
An orchestra pit is not off the table yet, school district administrators also say.
“Nobody wants to completely give up on the orchestra pit. I think we’d like to look at different options for that. Are there cheaper, less expensive ways to do it?” Nikolay asked.
While architects did remove it from the latest plans, and from the $9.9 million estimate, task force members still strongly support the idea.
A pit would cost about $500,000, according to Vogel Bros. Building Co., the districts construction management company.
The task force on Nov. 20 continued brainstorming ways of adding the amenity, like building a partial pit, using removable seats, or reducing the size of the lobby space, and using funds saved on a pit. When a task force member proposed that idea, scattered applause broke out.
The district could pay for a pit using private fundraising, or lower other project costs to free up the budget for it, Nikolay said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.