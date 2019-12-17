I can tell you about the old biddy because it was me. (You notice I said was).
Several years ago my son said, “Please, Mom, don’t start acting like an old biddy.”
I said I was never a young biddy. I didn’t expect to be an old one. But if a person doesn’t focus, things happen.
In the interest of space and time, this is just one example of “failure to focus.”
I like to read and last winter I thought the library’s reading club would be a nice activity. They meet once a month at 6:30 p.m. Joan, the head librarian and the person who keeps the wheels turning, was kind enough to e-mail all I needed to know, and got the book for me. I don’t hate anything, but reading that book came pretty close.
I did not go to the first meeting: it was too dark, too cold and by the time 6:30 came, I was settled in with Andy Griffin and the news. Besides, I had to find a ride and a car my walker would fit into. (Sound biddyish?)
I became a member via e-mail. The second book was not much better. By the third month, I wrote to Joan, “Thank you, but no thanks”. I spent the rest of that winter sequestered with Stella, my bulldog buddy and old TV programs.
Spring found me going to the Cambridge pool for water exercising. It was okay except when the water was TOO cold. I had to complain. There were times I didn’t go because I wanted to enjoy, not freeze.
Then I met a few people who went to the pool for the exercises. I met a nice lady and we began talking as much as swimming. She is friendly and told me of a few places she frequents. One of them being the book club. She gave a glowing story of how enjoyable it is to her. I couldn’t resist. I must tell you she is a very special gal. She is a decade younger than I am and from what I know of her in these few short weeks, she is a mover. No matter what the obstacle, she will jump over it and keep on keepin’ on.
I went to the December meeting. What a time to start! it was their Christmas party, food and drink. Everyone brought something.
As always, I was the oldest one there (in years) but I didn’t feel like it. All of the women were so nice. Not a one of them acted like a biddy, including me. I had offers for a ride home to last ‘til spring. I might not read all of every book, but as I found out, you still learn something and enjoy doing it.
I can’t describe all the food that was there but I had to be polite and try a little of everything. Lox and cream cheese was the most unusual and my favorite.
Lox is thin slices of raw or smoked salmon. Google has many recipes for lox and bagels. This is sans the bagels.
Lox and Cream Cheese
Ingredients: 6 ounce package of lox, 8 ounces softened cream cheese, dill or basil spice.
Directions: take 2 T cream cheese-form into kind of a bell, wrap a slice of lox around it, set upright, sprinkle top with dill or spice of your choice. Yum. Enjoy.
OM Gosh! Hard to believe. I have to say Happy Holidays now. The next time we meet will be Dec. 26.
