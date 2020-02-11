UW-Platteville
A student from Deerfield recently graduated from UW-Platteville. Kyle Spaanem of Deerfield graduated from UW-Platteville in December 2019 with a degree in Industrial Technology Management.
Edgewood College
Three students from Cambridge and Deerfield were named to the Edgewood College Dean's List in the Fall 2019 semester. Grace Carpenter and Alexandra Chitwood of Cambridge, and Ashley Milanese of Deerfield, were recognized for their academic achievement. Carpenter and Milanese also earned semester honors, for earning a 3.5 grade point average during the Fall 2019 semester.
Luther College
Hannah Hoffmann of Cambridge has been named to the Fall 2019 Dean's List at Luther College in Decorah, Iowa. To be named to the Dean's List, students must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.
UW-Stout
UW-Stout has released its Fall 2019 Dean's List. Students must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or above to be nominated. Makayla Martin of Deerfield was named to the list. Martin is a sophomore studying graphic communications.
Debra Dahl of Deerfield graduated from UW-Stout in December 2019 with a bachelor of science degree in career tech. ed. and training.
Wisconsin Lutheran College
Wisconsin Lutheran College announced its Fall 2019 Dean's List. Deerfield High School graduate Gracie Wilson was named to the list. Students must earn a grade point average of 3.6 or higher to be named to the Dean's List.
Iowa State University
Iowa State University released its Fall 2019 Dean's List. Kendra Spier of Cambridge were recognized for her academic achievement. Students must earn at least a 3.5 grade point average to be named.
UW-Eau Claire
Students from Cambridge and Deerfield were named to the Fall 2019 Dean's List for their academic performance. Molly Merlin of Cambridge and Tia Haines of Deerfield were recognized. Merlin is studying nursing and health sciences, and Haines is studying education and human sciences.
The University of Iowa
Jeremiah Moody of Cambridge was named to the Fall 2019 Dean's List at the University of Iowa. Students in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.