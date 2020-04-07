As they work to keep residents healthy and engaged during a coronavirus lockdown, local assisted living homes are coordinating distanced in-house fun and appreciating the community’s efforts to reach out to them.
Melissa Meboe, community director at Home Again assisted living center in Cambridge, said a local family recently brought their Icelandic horses for a visit. Dressed as Mr. and Mrs. Easter Bunny, the horses stopped outside each residents’ window.
“We walked around the building and each resident got to have a horse experience,” Meboe said.
On the first day of spring, Meboe said residents each received a rose donated by Shirley Holzheuter, owner of Elegance and Design Studio in Cambridge.
Holzheuter also built and personally came out to install homemade bird feeders at both Home Again and Our House Senior Living, also in Cambridge, that residents can see from their windows.
At Our House, a Dogs on Call volunteer recently walked a pet therapy dog around the facility outside for the residents to see, a social media post said. Other social media posts from Our House showed residents, safely socially distanced, playing Music BINGO and making colorful paper hearts to post on the home’s exterior windows.
Meboe said mail has been flooding in after Home Again put out a public request for cards, letters and drawings to help keep up the morale of residents who are now mostly confined to their rooms. Meals are being brought to each room on trays.
“Our walls are disappearing,” Meboe said. “Kids are coloring pictures, people are writing letters and sending pictures of their animals, it has just been amazing.”
Meboe said the mail is coming from all over the United States and Canada, prompting Home Again to create a large map, on which are marked the origin of every correspondence.
“It is coming from everyone… random people we do not know,” Meboe said. “At a time when we are being so separated from one another, everyone is coming together in such a united way.”
“It makes everyone feel good. Some of the letters are thanking staff for what they are doing. To see that compassion, to come together for all of us, has been heart-warming. It has been incredible, just incredible.”
Meboe said visitors are not currently allowed at Home Again.
“No one is coming into our facility except staff,” Meboe said. “And staff are being thoroughly screened, their temperatures are being taken,” and they’re being required while not on duty to practice social distancing and Safer at Home measures.
Additionally, “we are social distancing within our facility. Staff are remaining six feet apart, which has really posed challenges for caregiving,” Meboe said.
Normally routine activities like showing a movie have dramatically changed, Meboe said.
To ensure social distancing, “we have to set up seven different showing times throughout the week, for all of our residents to see one movie,” Meboe said. “You can imagine the challenge that is for scheduling and planning. Three weeks ago, we could have shown that movie once and everyone could have come.”
In a sterilized room, a computer has been set up where residents can video chat with their families.
Home Again staff have been writing messages to residents’ families on a dry erase board and sending to families photos of their loved ones holding the boards.
“’Words from within’ is what I call that,” Meboe said.
And staff have gotten creative, engaging residents, for instance, in tic-tac-toe with window markers, on the glass of a closed door between them.
“They are socially distanced but able to be face to face and interact with residents in a safe way,” Meboe said.
The main goals, Meboe said are “engagement and interaction. Residents’ safety and health and happiness are our top priorities at this time.”
In a social media post, Our House similarly said that “our highest priority is the health and safety of our residents. We have closed our buildings to visitors and have implemented enhanced procedures for ongoing cleaning of all areas of our buildings including the common areas and dining room. We are ensuring our staff have the information and resources needed for heightened infection controls.”
“Essential medical staff and Our House Senior Living staff will be screened prior to entering the building. These and our other policies and practices are informed by guidance from the CDC and health agencies, and we will make changes as needed based on ongoing recommendations,” the post said.
In a separate social media post, Our House reached out to the community, asking them to “consider donating homemade face masks.”
“If you have any questions or would like to drop off donated face masks please contact the director of our community. We are beyond grateful for your help and support.”
Community member like Holzheuter are stepping up.
“I know older people like birds,” said Holzheuter, who began making simple bird feeders out of recycled water bottles.
Then, her husband got involved and they ended up making wooden bird feeders with attached pieces of egg carton that can hold food including peanut butter or suet.
In all, Holzhueter built about 20 birdfeeders for Home Again and Our House.
Some are staked into the ground and some are attached by suction cup to exterior walls outside residents’ windows.
She said community members interested in helping her keep the bird feeders filled can reach out directly to Home Again and Our House about donating suet, peanut butter or other bird food.
