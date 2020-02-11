I wanted to be a figure skater. Ever since I saw Sonia Heine in the movies and in person, my dream was to skim across the ice in a fur-trimmed skating skirt with matching jacket and hat. She was a beautiful blonde from Norway who won Olympics before I was born.
If you know me, are you laughing yet? Imagine a chubby, brown-haired girl who wore high-topped shoes because she had weak ankles and sprained them on a regular basis. One of my life-long friends skated so beautifully it brought tears to my eyes. He had talent and the body shape.
But I didn’t give up. Friends and I went down to the park when the rink was frozen. Otherwise, my mom took us to the indoor rink.
My folks never told me I could be anything I wanted to be. They also never said, yes, I could be another Sonia.
Instead, my dad steered me toward things I was good in. Never sports — I never excelled in the physical part of life.
I don’t think I was heart-broken that my dream didn’t come true. I am a realist. I had no body, no talent and no ankles for skating.
I still love to see talented skaters twirl and jump across the ice — girls, boys, pairs, ice dancers. It makes me happy, especially watching competitions for the Olympics.
The kids will text or call me to make sure I don’t miss anything.
I had another dream. I wanted to write. I took journalism in school and seemed I had a knack with words. Enough to write a skinny novel, I don’t know yet. I haven’t tried, just a few magazine articles and years of columns. I am loving the journey, albeit very slow. Isn’t it said, “it ain’t over til it’s over.” I’m hangin’ my hat on that quote.
What did Mom make when I came home with a wet rear end and aching ankles? Different things but always warm, even in the summer. She would fill pie crusts with everything from chicken and broccoli to veggies and eggs. My favorite was this:
Mexican Pie
Ingredients: 1 pound hamburger, browned and drained; 1 regular can Mexicorn, drained; 1 8-ounce can tomato sauce; 1/2-1 packet taco seasoning; 1 cup shredded cheese; 1 baked pie crust.
Directions: heat oven to 350 degrees, mix all ingredients except cheese and spread evenly into the piecrust, bake for 10 minutes and then sprinkle cheese on top and bake for 15-20 minutes or until bubbly. Cool 5 minutes before slicing. Serve with taco chips. Enjoy.
