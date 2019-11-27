A look at upcoming community events in Cambridge and Deerfield. If you have an event to add, please email it to: cdnews@hngnews.com. Upcoming events are also listed in the print edition of the paper, published each Thursday.
CAMBRIDGE
Thursday, Nov. 28: Thanksgiving Meal
Willerup United Methodist Church is having its second-annual Thanksgiving Dinner on Nov. 28 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church, 414 W. Water St. This is a free community meal with Thanksgiving food and fellowship. To RSVP or request a ride, call (608) 423-3777.Sunday, Dec. 1: Artist meet-up
There will be a networking event for artists on Dec. 1 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Cambridge Market Cafe, 217 W. Main St. The meet-up is meant to help professional and hobby artists alike develop their work and connect with other people in the art industry.
Sunday, Dec. 1: Advent Tea
St. James Lutheran Church is having an Advent Tea on Dec. 1 at 3 p.m. at the church, 415 E. North St. The free event includes refreshments, Christmas carols and Advent-candle lighting.
Thursday, Dec. 5: Community Cafe
There is a Community Cafe Dec. 5 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Cambridge High School Commons, 403 Blue Jay Way. Free meal open to anyone in the community. Thursday, Dec. 5: Big Brothers Big Sisters speakers
The Cambridge School District is hosting a panel of speakers from the Big Brothers Big Sisters organization on Dec. 5 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Cambridge High School library, 403 Blue Jay Way, after the Community Cafe. This event will launch Cambridge’s Big Brother Big Sister chapter, and allow people to get their questions answered.
Dec. 5-8: Scrooge’s Christmas
A new theater group, “HeART Strings Repertory Theatre” will perform a dinner theater production of “Scrooge’s Christmas” at Plow Restaurant, 159 W. Main St. on Dec. 5, 7 and 8 for dinner and dessert shows. Dec. 7-8: Singing Christmas Tree
Willerup United Methodist Church will perform its singing Christmas Tree, a long-standing church tradition, on Dec. 7 at 6:30 and 8:30 p.m., and at 10 a.m. Dec. 8. Performers create a tree of garland and sing holiday tunes.
Saturday, Dec. 7: Ladies Day Away
Cambridge Community Activities Program is having a ladies day away on Dec. 7 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Cambridge High School, 403 Blue Jay Way. Free activity space for women to bring hobbies and spend time away from home.
Dec. 6-8: Classic Christmas
Cambridge’s annual Classic Christmas will take place Friday, Dec. 6, Saturday, Dec.7 and Sunday, Dec.8. The weekend kicks off Friday evening with a tree lighting and visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus at Veteran’s Park, 100 E. Main St. On Saturday, people can build gingerbread houses, go on horse-drawn hayrides, make ornaments at the Cambridge Historic Museum and visit Santa. Sunday is Breakfast with Santa at Cambridge Elementary School, 802 W. Water St. All weekend-long, holiday lights will be on display from 5-9 p.m. in Ripley Park, 4310 Park Rd.
Saturday, Dec. 7: Cookie walk
London Moravian Church is having its cookie walk on Dec. 7 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Amundson Community Center, 200 Spring St. People can purchase cookies from the church. This is hosted by the Women’s Fellowship of the church.
Saturday, Dec. 7: Cookie decorating
The Cambridge PTO is hosting a cookie decorating event Dec. 7 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Nikolay Middle School, 211 South St. People can warm up, decorate cookies, and purchase an ornament to make. More information: cambridgewipto@gmail.com.
Sunday, Dec. 8: Choir concert
The Bel Canto Women’s Choir, a community choir, will perform at Grace Lutheran Church, 501 Skogen Rd. on Dec. 8 at 3 p.m. The choir will perform holiday music.
DEERFIELD
Monday, Dec. 2: Historical Society meeting
The Deerfield Historical Society will meet on Dec. 2 at 6:30 p.m. at the Deerfield Community Center, 10 Liberty St., Suite 130. The meeting will discuss the organization’s future. More information: (608) 764-8102.
Sunday, Dec. 8: Community Meal
There is a community meal Dec. 8 at 5:30 p.m. at Deerfield High School, 300 Simonson Blvd. Free meal for the community. More information: (608) 764-5431.
Sun, Dec. 8: Church assessment
St.Paul’s Liberty Lutheran Church is holding a meeting Dec. 8 from 10:30-11:30 p.m., at 3494 Oak Park Rd., to discuss updates on the building.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.