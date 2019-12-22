Big first halves are becoming the Deerfield High School girls basketball team’s M.O. For the third straight game the Lady Demons took a double-digit lead into the halftime break, going up 40-16 before earning a 58-33 win over visiting Johnson Creek on Friday to remain undefeated in Trailways South Conference play.
“The kids came out focused,” said Deerfield head coach Don Schindler. “We put a little wrinkle in for a press which created turnovers and got us going offensively; we attacked well early.”
Just like their previous wins over Williams Bay and Madison Country Day, Deerfield led big before registering a convincing TSC victory.
Freshmen Steffi Siewert and Moli Haak each had double-digit nights to lead the way for Deerfield (5-3 overall, 4-0 Trailways). Siewert, a 5-foot-5 guard, led all scorers with 13 points while Haak, a 5-7 guard, chipped in 11.
Siewert also led the Demons with three assists and three assists, sharing team honors with sophomore Morgan Mack.
“Steffi did a good job of finding people who were open in the zone, and they did a nice job of knocking down shots. Her 13 points were kind of quiet, she scored on two or three possessions in a row where she got steals and buckets. (Johnson Creek) was focusing on Moli which led to Steffi getting some baskets,” Schindler said.
From there it was a balanced scoring assault for the Demons as junior Hailey Eickhoff scored seven, sophomores Breanna Ezzell and Ingrid Rucks each tallied six, freshman Grace Brattlie scored five and freshman Jayden Winger and sophomore Laura Bush chipped in four and two markers, respectively.
Lexi Swanson led the Bluejays (1-7, 0-4) with nine.
UP NEXT
Deerfield will play a non-conference game against Dodgeland (3-4) this Friday. Tipoff at DHS is 6 p.m.
The Demons return to Trailways South play on Thursday, Jan. 9 at Palmyra-Eagle (5-4, 4-0) in a battle of conference co-leaders.
“We’ve set ourselves up nicely for the first half, hopefully we can get those wins,” said Schindler.
DEERFIELD 58
JOHNSON CREEK 33
Johnson Creek 16 17 — 33
Deerfield 40 18 — 58
Johnson Creek (fg-ft-pts) — Swanson 4-1-9, Berger 2-4-8, Joseph 2-3-7, Rue 2-0-4, Constable 1-0-2 Budig 0-2-2, Jablonski 0-1-1. Totals — 11 11-19 33.
Deerfield — Siewert 6-1-13, Haak 4-3-11, Eickhoff 3-1-7, Ezzell 3-0-6, Rucks 3-0-6, Brattlie 2-0-5, Winger 2-0-4, Bush 1-0-2. Totals — 25 7-13 58.
3-point goals — JC 0 D 1 (Brattlie 1). Total fouls — JC 13, D 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.