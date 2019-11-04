CAMBRIDGE

McFarland Senior Outreach

The McFarland Senior Outreach Department has a Cambridge meal site for older adults at the Amundson Community Center, 200 Spring St. Meals are offered year-round on Tuesdays and Fridays at noon. A $4 donation is suggested. For reservations, contact the McFarland Senior Outreach Department, (608) 838-7117, at least one business day prior to a meal.

Friday, Nov. 8

Chicken Stew

WW Dinner Roll/Butter

Broccoli

Fruit Cocktail

Pumpkin Bar

MO – Veggie Stew

NCS – SF Pudding

Salad Option: Cordon Bleu Salad. Mixed Greens topped with diced: chicken, ham, Swiss cheese, green peppers and tomatoes. Dressing: Ranch Meal items to be served with this: WW dinner roll, fruit cocktail, pumpkin bar

Tuesday, Nov. 12

*Meatballs in Marinara

Over Penne

Carrots

Mixed Greens Salad

Dressing

Banana

Ambrosia Salad

MO – Veggie Meatballs

NCS – Pineapple

Friday, Nov. 15

Hearty Chicken Noodle Soup

Saltine Crackers

California Blend Veg.

Grape Juice

Frosted White Cake

MO – Vegetable Soup

NCS – SF Cookie Packet

Salad Option: Harvest Salad. Mixed greens topped with beets, garbanzo beans, cucumber, red onion, feta and croutons. Dressing: Balsamic Vinaigrette. Meal items to be served with this: saltine crackers, grape juice, frosted white cake

Cambridge Community Activities Program

The Cambridge Community Activities Program offers a senior meal on the second Wednesday of each month at noon. Meals are combined with a social activity or entertainment. Meals and activities are usually held at the Oakland-Cambridge Presbyterian Church, 313 E. Main St., Cambridge. Occasionally the location changes, however. The cost is $4. Food is prepared by Keystone Grill in Cambridge. To make a reservation call (608) 423-8045 before 11 a.m. on the Monday before the luncheon.

Wednesday, Nov. 13:

Entertainment: Nutcracker Ballet visit sponsored by the Cambridge Library. Location: Amundson Community Center, 200 Spring St. Menu: Turkey, gravy, mashed potatoes, roll, green beans

Wednesday, Dec. 11:

Entertainment: Utica School Choir. Location: Oakland-Cambridge Presbyterian Church, 313 E. Main St. Menu: Ham, Duchess Potatoes, Corn

DEERFIELD

Deerfield Community Center

The Deerfield Community Center’s senior citizen recreation program offers lunch Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at 10 Liberty St. Tuesday is cards and Thursday is BINGO. $5 donation suggested. To reserve a spot call (608) 764-5935.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.