Local elected officials, business leaders, employees, and friends and family of Truckstar Collision Center President Stephanie Schwartz gathered March 4 to help break ground on the company’s building expansion.
Construction is already underway on the nearly $3 million public-private project on West Nelson Street, across from Fireman’s Park, that will grow Truckstar from 18,500 to about 35,000 square feet and reconstruct the village street in front of it.
Schwartz said the building addition is expected to be completed this summer. A public open house will be planned to mark the move-in, she said.
Schwartz, a Cambridge High School graduate who now runs the operation that her parents, Greg and Karen DeWall, founded in Deerfield in 1997, told those assembled that she’s “super excited about Truckstar’s future.”
“Being able to grow right here in Deerfield is a dream for me,” Schwartz said. “I am glad that we were able to stay here. This is truly a success story for a small business like ours.”
Truckstar is a full-service bodyshop for large vehicles like buses, RVs, commercial trucks and limousines.
Schwartz said it’s been nearly 10 years since she began exploring expanding onto an adjacent brownfield lot that was once the longtime site of Sta-Rite Inc., that in the mid 20th Century used industrial solvents to manufacture brine tanks for water softeners.
“It’s been a long journey,” she said.
Brownfields are classified by the state of Wisconsin as an “abandoned, idle or underused industrial, commercial facilities or sites, the expansion or redevelopment of which is adversely affected by actual or perceived environmental contamination.”
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources ruled that the former Sta-Rite site was contaminated enough to require ongoing water table monitoring and a cement cap.
The village of Deerfield was recently awarded a brownfield grant from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation, that will cover site remediation costs of up to $206,000.
“There was a lot of very creative thinking, a lot of conversations that panned out that I didn’t really know would, early on, conversations that have got us to where we’re at,” Schwartz said of the brownfields process. “So, this is also a great success for a property like this, a blighted and unsafe property that is now back on the tax rolls.”
Schwartz’s list of thanks-yous to those assembled, and those who couldn’t attend, was long.
“It took a lot of individuals to make this possible,” she said.
Schwartz thanked her parents, in particular, for “giving me this opportunity, for having faith and trust in me to keep moving this company forward, and the encouragement they provided.”
Deerfield Village President Greg Frutiger said Schwartz first approached the village about TIF funding in 2011. After “a lot of meetings, a lot of time…I’m really happy to see this go,” Frutiger said. “I thank everybody that worked on this.”
Tim McFarlane, president and CEO of Hometown Bank, that provided Truckstar with bank financing for the project, called ceremonies such as this groundbreaking “really one of the most rewarding parts of my job.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.