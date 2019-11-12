Waterloo dominated the all-Capitol South selections, which were released after the Pirates concluded their trip to the WIAA Division 3 state volleyball tournament last weekend.
Brooke Mosher, a Waterloo junior setter, earned Player of the Year and was joined by teammate Joslyn Wolff as a unanimous selection to the first-team list.
Cambridge senior Gracie Korth was the lone Blue Jays player recognized. Korth earned second-team honors. She regularly led Cambridge in kills and digs throughout the season.
The Blue Jays opened the season with three victories at the Cambria-Friesland triangular before losing the remaining 19 matches in their schedule. Cambridge took Marshall to five sets after taking a 2-1 lead. The Cardinals answered with two victories and won the match.
Marshall finished the season with a 5-11 overall record and a 4-6 record in the league.
Waterloo won the Capitol South with a 9-1 record and built a 32-11 overall record on the season. Mosher earned Player of the Year for the second year in a row.
One of the three Mosher sisters has won Player of the Year each season since 2012 when freshman Madeline Mosher was Co-Player of the Year with Wisconsin Heights junior Kayla Nelson. Madeline Mosher won the award a total of four times. Claire Mosher won it as a junior and senior in 2016 and 2017.
