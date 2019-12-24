Cambridge elected a new village president in 2019. The area fire and EMS commission contiued to debate funding and hired a fire station architect. A task force weighed whether to build a new high school performing arts center and businesses opened and closed. Downtown Cambridge hosted thousands of guests for Midwest Fire Fest and celebrated Classic Christmas and CHS welcomed the UW Band. A local pastor and CHS students spoke out about gun violence, efforts continued to link Cambridge to the Glacial Drumlin State Trail and a Chicago firm announced a solar farm vision in the Town of Christiana. Cambridge-area news in 2019:
January
Steve Struss announces he will not run again for village president in April; current Village Board members Mark McNally and Paula Hollenbeck say they’ll seek his vacant seat. Village Board incumbents Kris Breunig, Ted Kumbier and Kathy Cunningham announce they will run again … After a fire destroys Giovanni’s restaurant on U.S. Highway 18, Cambridge remembers the supper clubs that once occupied the building... Kindfolk Coffee Company in Galleria 214 expands its food menu, adds alcohol and extends its hours… Everybody East, a program that fund Cambridge student meals, grows in its first year with local donations and a chili fundraiser… Renovations progress on the Cambridge Youth Center at Nikolay Middle School… Midway through its first year, Cambridge’s charter school Koshkonong Trails offers project-based learning and prepares to move into a new building… The Cambridge Area Fire Commission asks for community help fundraising two fire engine purchases in 2019 and 2020, totaling about $750,000... The Cambridge Village Board votes to give an additional $12,800 a year for five years toward a new fire engine… Cambridge Farm to School becomes a nonprofit.
February
Cambridge-Deerfield Players Theater hosts a Harry Potter-themed dance… Ice fishers occupy Lake Ripley during the Lions Club fisheree… Cambridge resident Bernadine Christianson turns 100… The Cambridge News and Deerfield Independent closes its Cambridge office and consolidates with two other community newspapers at a single hub location in Lake Mills… Local quilters gather to sew for charities and hospitals... Lake Ripley is again the site of the annual Dip for Dozer scholarship fundraiser… Cambridge schools add two and a half days to the 2019-20 calendar to make up for snow days… The UW Band rocks a concert at CHS... The Cambridge Community Activities Program (CAP) hosts a Mad Hatter-themed Hero Dance… The Cambridge Arts Council celebrates “Art-Oberfest” at its fundraising gala… The Dane County Board approves a $209,000 grant to help the Village of Cambridge build a bike route from U.S. Highway 18 towards the Glacial Drumlin State Trail.
March
The Cambridge Village Board weighs a new development and tax incremental finance district at the village’s northwest gateway… The Cambridge Community Fire and EMS Commission continues fundraising for fire engines… The Village contracts with the Cambridge Area Chamber of Commerce for economic development services in 2019, at a cost of $10,000… The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources questions whether demolition debris at the former Melster Candies Co. site is illegally buried. The Village of Cambridge hires a consultant to help plan for possible debris removal... CES art teacher Sarah Krajewski is the 2019 Wisconsin Art Educator… Dane County Executive Joe Parisi signs a $209,000 county grant for building a bike connector route northward from Cambridge toward the Glacial Drumlin State Trail… Opera for the Young visits Cambridge… CHS students Aynsley Kauffman, Glenna Neuman, Nicole Glesinger, Haden Hartwig, Maia Kurr, Peyton Zibell and Grace Will compete at the DECA state competition. Kurr, Will and Glesinger qualify for nationals… Cambridge forms its first girls BSA troop as soon as the organization opens its membership to girls nationwide. Troop members are Hyja Wisdom, Sian Koebke, Alexandria Willard, Sasha Koebke, Sarah Rebuttini and Ivy Stevens… At a candidate’s forum hosted by the Cambridge News, four candidates for Village Board seats and two village president candidates shared their views on emergency services, development and downtown vitality… Ice cream shop Little Dipper, at Galleria 214, announces it will close… Three Cambridge school buses have been fitted with seat belts… Koshkonong Trails charter school moves to its new building… The CHS Science Olympiad competes at the state tournament at UW-Stout.
April
Mark McNally is elected Cambridge village president in a close race with Paula Hollenbeck. Incumbents Ted Kumbier, Kris Breunig and Kathy Cunningham are re-elected to the Village Board… The Village hires an environmental law attorney to represent it in the cleanup of the former the Melster Candies Co. site… The CHS Jazz Band works with a professional jazz composer… Nikolay Middle School students tune out screens… The Cambridge Plan Commission shoots down the proposed creation of a tax incremental finance district for a development along U.S. Highway 12-18… The Cambridge Foundation awards $209,315 in grants to 14 local organizations… The Cambridge School Board creates a task force to study building a performing arts center… Severson Learning Center (SLC) Director Jennifer Scianna resigns… The Cambridge School District and Cambridge Community Activities Program complete training to become dementia-friendly… The former Cambridge library space at the Amundson Community Center is being remodeled for village offices… Koshkonong Trails charter school limits its 2019-20 enrollment to 30 total students… Members of the 2019 Cambridge High School Prom Court are Meghan Bolger, Olivia Williams, Gracie Korth, Katie Woletz, Emily Ayers, Fritz Kaiser, Dane Jensen, Tyler Curtis, Nolan Adsit and Andrew Downing... Cambridge Farm to School hosts its annual spring brunch… Women shop downtown during Spring Girls Night Out… Children collect eggs at CAP’s Underwater Egg Hunt… Local churches hold a Good Friday Cross Walk service… Eric Wittwer is appointed to the Cambridge Village Board… The Cambridge Youth Center reopens after renovations… The Cambridge Village Board and Oakland Town Board remain at odds over who’s responsible for reconstructing deteriorated Blue Jay Way in front of Cambridge High School… CD Players holds its spring dessert show… A service that drives senior citizens to medical appointments puts out an urgent call for driver volunteers in the Cambridge-Deerfield area… CHS students perform at state Solo and Ensemble.
May
Tyler Curtis and Gracie Korth are crowned King and Queen of the 2019 Cambridge High School Prom… The Clay Collective Spring Pottery Tour taps into Cambridge’s long-standing pottery legacy… Families check out farming equipment, emergency vehicles and a helicopter during Touch A Truck… A park at 800 Winery Way is dedicated to Cambridge resident and former Village Board member Linda Begley-Korth… The Village Board supports an expansion at the Dancing Goat Distillery that would almost double its facility size with a 17,000 square-foot addition… Cambridge FFA members teach CES students about their animals on Farm Demo Day… Students bike to school… Cambridge celebrates Memorial Day with a pancake breakfast, parade, tributes at nearby cemeteries and a ceremony at Veterans Park… The Cambridge School Board approves a 2.25 percent base pay increase for district teachers and support staff for 2019-20… Cambridge students Jordyn Bieberitz, Henry Carlson, Reagan Gebhart, Kyla Tobias, and Lluvia Chavez Portillo are honored at the Yahara River Writers Contest… East Koshkonong Lutheran Church holds a cemetery walk, teaching visitors the church’s ancestry and history… The School Board hires architectural firm Eppstein Uhen Architects (EUA) of Milwaukee to consult with the task force studying a possible performing arts center at Cambridge High School… Elementary art club students run the annual CES Art Show… Cyclists participate in the Lake Ripley Ride… Kira Browne, Logan Curtis, Nicole Glesinger, Laura Riedeman, Maia Kurr, Margaret Lacke, Cameron Muth, Emma Schmid and Taylor Wendricks are CHS’s top academic seniors of 2019.
June
Local non-profit Cambridge Tree Project plants its 1,000th tree … A drone flown over Cambridge’s Memorial Day parade gets the Village Board talking about regulating the small, unmanned flying machines… The CHS Class of 2019 graduates … The Cambridge Arts Council kicks off its summer concert series in Veterans Park… The Cambridge School District weighs keeping an SLC director full-time… The Cambridge Arts Council builds a stage for its outdoor shows… Nikolay Middle School students jump into summer with Run, Swim, Run… The School Board seeks community members for the performing arts center task force… Days after local residents packed a Christiana Town Board meeting to protest a possible sex offender home, plans for the home dissolve… The Gomers, a local band with a Cambridge connection, wins a Madison Area Music Association award… Hinchley’s Dairy Farm near Cambridge moves its 240 cows into a $3 million new barn with robotic milking machines and other technology… The Village of Cambridge votes to borrow $110,000 to finish remodeling the Amundson Community Center for village offices… Education activists protest the state budget at Cambridge High School. The rally is one stop on a 60-mile march from Palmyra to Madison. Superintendent Bernie Nikolay, County Board member Bob Salov, and Cambridge residents speak at the rally, supporting the protesters and opposing education funding cuts… Cambridge fifth-graders are finalists in a National Public Radio podcast competition.
July
4-H and FFA members from Cambridge participate in the Dane County, Jefferson County and Stoughton Fairs… A stream-monitoring class is offered in the Cambridge area… Cambridge lawyer Mike Rumpf plans to bring in students to paint a mural on the old Cambridge News office… Cambridge students build rockets, explore the SLC and learn about conservation during summer school… The Cambridge-Deerfield Players Theater stages “Mary Poppins” … The Village Board sticks to its stance that Blue Jay Way is the Town of Oakland’s responsibility to reconstruct, and discusses the fate of the reconstruction... Cambridge heats up during Midwest Fire Fest, organized by the Cambridge Arts Council.
August
Cambridge High School graduates gather for an alumni banquet… Cambridge and Oakland residents talk about what’s good about living locally and what could be improved at a series of library conversations… An Oakland man, Jack Campbell, may be alive, thanks to a new state designation that lets the Cambridge Area EMS sometimes respond at a paramedic level. Cambridge is the first EMS service in Dane County to be green-lighted by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services for paramedic flex staffing… Simone Mausser of Cambridge makes gluten-free special-order bakery items for her business Silver Teaspoon Bakery… The Town of Oakland petitions the state of Wisconsin to annex three roads near Cambridge High School into Cambridge, in an ongoing dispute over whether the Village of Cambridge or the Town of Oakland is responsible for the street’s reconstruction… Downtown business owner Rob Warren unearths part of the old bridge that spanned Koshkonong Creek before the creek was rerouted in the 1950s… Keystone Grill holds a rib-making competition… Sidewalk sales draw a crowd during Maxwell Street Days… Premiere Couture in downtown Cambridge holds its Homecoming fashion show… The Cambridge Village Board hires an attorney and sets a public meeting in response to an ongoing dispute with the Town of Oakland, over ownership and upkeep of streets near Cambridge High School… Artist Sarah Willard paints a mural on the Galleria 214 patio… Anew Vintage Dream, a design studio focused on furniture-finishing, photography and art workshops, opens downtown… CD Players Theater stages “Peter Pan Jr.” … The Cambridge School Board raises the pay of district substitutes… The Cambridge school district hires Vogel Bros. Building Co. as its construction manager for a possible performing arts center… The Cambridge School Board appoints retired educator Julie West as a board member, and hires Adam Gould as the SLC Director.
September
East Koshkonong Lutheran celebrates its 175-year anniversary… The owners of Giovanni’s restaurant take down the historic building on U.S. Highway 18 destroyed by fire in December 2018… The Cambridge Fire Department shows its appreciation with a day-long community festival… A legal battle over the annexation of three town roads into the Village of Cambridge continues… Friends of CamRock Park receives a Dane County grant for equipment for invasive species removal… A task force studying a performing arts center at CHS begins meeting, and sets its sights on an April 2020 referendum… The Cambridge School District votes to levy $7.15 million in its 2019-20 budget, a 1.46 percent increase from 2018-19 … St. James Lutheran Church holds its first ice cream social with music from The Driftless… Scott Fosdal is named the Cambridge School District’s 2019 Distinguished Alumni, and Mary Behling is the 2019 Community Member of the Year, as the Blue Jay Hall of Honor is announced for 2019. Kurt Klemp, Jennifer (Reisenauer) Ditzman and the 2004 CHS football team are inducted into the Athletic Hall of Fame… Cambridge celebrates Wellness Week… The performing arts center task force sets its early vision — a 500-seat, 2,500 square-foot facility costing around $14 million… Amigo Construction LLC and PeroDigm Design Studio are finalists for the 2019 Marketplace Governor’s Awards... CAP C.A.R.E. celebrates its tenth anniversary… Galleria 214 unveils a floral patio mural.
October
The Village of Cambridge raises sewer rates 5 percent… Kindfolk Coffee Co. says it will close at the end of 2019… Representatives of Chicago firm Invenergy, that’s looking to build a large solar farm near Cambridge, answers community questions at an open house… A state bill would let municipalities in a joint EMS district like Cambridge exceed levy limits to fund their annual EMS budgets… A food service program that funds student meals serves about 40 students in its first school year… The Cambridge School District contracts with research firm School Perceptions to survey residents’ interest in a performing arts center… Retired Cambridge teacher and coach Dean Smithback is grand marshal of the 2019 Cambridge High School homecoming parade… Cambridge High School celebrates homecoming. The 2019 Homecoming Court is: freshmen representatives Sierra Jelinek and Tyler Breunig; sophomore representatives Audrianne Kieler and Pete Schmude; junior representatives Trinity Nielsen and Cole Bakken; and seniors Sophie Grieser, Ashlynn Jarlsberg, Aynsley Kauffman, Karn Vethe, Lily Weiss, Haden Hartwig, Ben Incha, Drew Jeffery, Kolby Kapsner and Nate Mohoney… The annual Throwing Strikes for Mary fundraiser is held… McFarland asks the Village of Cambridge to up its contribution for senior programs in 2020… Dane County Executive Joe Parisi visits Cambridge business owners and nonprofit organizations… At a community gun violence forum at Oakland-Cambridge Presbyterian Church, a panel of doctors, school officials and activists say the effects of gun violence can be seen in Cambridge… The Cambridge Community Fire and EMS Commission adopts a 2020 budget of about $888,000, up from $832,000 in 2019… The Earth Wood and Fire artist studio tour celebrates its 20th anniversary… In its first full year, Koshkonong Trails students produce a variety of work at the project-based charter school, administrators, teachers and students themselves say… Nikolay Middle School students paint a mural on the former Cambridge News building downtown… Women shop during the Cambridge Area Chamber of Commerce’s Girl’s Night Out… A Cambridge village panel advances a budget plan to the Village Board, with higher trash and recycling fees and $169,000 toward the Cambridge Area Fire and EMS Commission... As CHS students prepare for their high school musical, students, teachers and administrators say the use of the current school auditorium in a gym is a constant balance of schedules, sharing and compromise… PeroDigm Design Studios wins a statewide MarketPlace Governor’s Award… The Village Board approves a third apartment building at The Vineyards at Cambridge… Cambridge families join in a Halloween paraded downtown… The Cambridge Fire Department welcomes home a new fire engine.
November
The Town of Christiana is proposing a 2020 budget of about $1.14 million, about 7 percent less than the 2019 $1.22 million budget… Cambridge-Deerfield Players Theater holds an Addams Family haunted house and dance… Kids flock to the Cambridge Fire Station for trick-or-treating… Cambridge FFA puts on the annual alumni breakfast… The CHS fall musical is “Mamma Mia!” … Cambridge reinstates its Economic Development Committee, made up of members of the Village president, local business owners and residents… Cambridge Village officials make changes to the 2020 budget before it is finalized, adjusting fire and EMS spending and senior outreach programming… Scott Marrese-Wheeler, the pastor at Oakland-Cambridge Presbyterian Church, speaks at a rally at the state capitol in support of two gun regulations appearing before the state legislature…The village’s Economic Development Committee reviews its priorities from a 2012 plan, and ways of attracting new businesses, at its first meeting… The Cambridge School District is likely to see enrollment increases in the next five years, research from a UW-Madison populations lab study says… The Cambridge School District evaluates its energy usage, by hiring engineering firm McKinstry to survey efficiency of district buildings… The Cambridge School District cuts back on the cost of a proposed performing arts center, including possibly eliminating an orchestra pit, after a community survey showed many residents viewed $14 million initial plans as too pricey. The community survey conducted by School Perceptions research firm said 49 percent of respondents would not support a referendum to add a $14.4 million PAC. The district has scaled its cost back to under $10 million. The inclusion of an orchestra pit is still undecided… Cambridge Village Board members struggle with whether to fully clean up the former Melster Candies Co. site, to be redeveloped for business use, or to clean it up to minimum DNR standards. Joe DeYoung, of MSA Professional Services in Madison, the villages’ consultant, keeps both options open moving forward… CES fourth-graders craft ornaments for the holiday tree in the Wisconsin State Capitol… Members of the Madison Ballet perform at the library… Cambridge launches a chapter of Big Brothers Big Sisters, and seeks community volunteers… Conservationist Tia Nelson visits Cambridge Elementary for a fifth time… Area residents and artists dress up empty storefront windows in downtown Cambridge with holiday decorations, and pop-up art galleries… The task force studying a performing arts center unanimously agrees on an auditorium plan — a $9.9 million performing arts center, on the north side of Cambridge High School between the soccer field and school.
December
Local artists connect in a new networking group… The Cambridge Village Board approves its 2020 budget, with a tax levy of about $1.21 million, an increase of 1.47 percent over 2019… HeARTStrings, a new reader’s theater group, forms in Cambridge… Plans for a development along U.S. Highway 12-18, at Cambridge’s western gateway, comes back before the Village Board … The performing arts center task force officially recommends to the School Board a $9.9 million facility plan on the north side of the CHS… The Cambridge chapter of March for Our Lives, an anti-gun violence group at CHS, holds a candlelight vigil honoring the seventh anniversary of the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School… Cambridge celebrates Classic Christmas… Willerup United Methodist Church brings back its Singing Christmas Tree and holds a multilingual caroling worship service… The Cambridge Community Fire and EMS Commission hires Keller, Inc., to design a new fire and and EMS station... The Melster Candies brand, produced in Cambridge beginning in 1919, marks 100 years.
