Representatives of a Chicago firm looking to build a large solar farm near Cambridge faced about 100 local residents Sept. 26 at what began as an open house and evolved into an impromptu Q&A session.
Prompted to do so about 20 minutes into the open house at the Christiana Town Hall, Dan Litchfield, director of renewable development for Invenergy, stood on a chair and began taking questions.
Many attendees who packed the room said they had expected a presentation from the company, not just tables of information and mingling Invenergy staff. Attendees included Christiana residents as well as people from the surrounding Cambridge-Deerfield area.
“Grab a cookie and grab one of us if you have detailed questions and grab contact information. When we get more information, we’ll share it,” Litchfield began, from atop the chair. “I apologize if you were expecting a central presentation; we’re just not at that point this early in the project.”
“Then why did we all show up?” one attendee responded.
“Would you field some questions right now from your stance here?” an audience member responded.
Litchfield went on to take questions for about 20 minutes on what is tentatively being called the Koshkonong Solar Farm. It is envisioned to be mostly located in the Town of Christiana with a small portion in the Town of Deerfield northwest of Cambridge.
A map on display at the meeting showed the tentative project area, where Litchfield said Invenergy has approached landowners seeking leases. It stretches roughly from Tobacco Road on the south, to Washington Road on the west, Munson Road on the north and Highland Drive on the east and includes property on both sides of U.S. Highway 12-18 west of the Cambridge village limits.
Litchfield responded to questions on everything from the timeline for future public meetings, to the upcoming permitting process with the Wisconsin Public Service Commission, confidentiality provisions in leases being signed by property owners, how and when the solar farm may connect into American Transmission Company power lines, the potential impact on property values, and how the project meshes with the Town of Christiana’s land use plan.
Litchfield and Aidan O’Connor, a renewable energy analyst with Invenergy, also at the meeting and in an interview earlier on Sept. 26 with the Cambridge News & Deerfield Independent, offered a size comparison to Badger Hollow Solar Farm, a 3,500-acre, 300-megawatt Invenergy project soon to be under construction in Iowa County.
Badger Hollow is expected to have more than 1 million solar panels. Its first phase, generating 150 megawatts of power, is expected to be operational by the end of 2020. That will be followed by phase two, with an additional 150 megawatts, expected to be operating by 2021.
In the newspaper interview, O’Connor said Koshkonong Solar Farm’s “project size hasn’t yet been determined.”
However, “I would say it’s generally on the same magnitude as Badger Hollow,” O’Connor said.
More than dozen landowners have now signed leases, O’Connor said. He declined to say how many area landowners have been approached.
O’Connor said Invenergy began approaching area landowners late in 2018 about leases and said “we are still continuing those efforts.”
“The main point is we are just getting started,” O’Connor said.
At Badger Hollow, about three dozen landowners ultimately signed leases, Litchfield said.
At the Sept. 26 public meeting, Litchfield said a long approval process lies ahead. Environmental analysis of the site will begin over the next few months. Construction, he said, “is at least two years away.”
He said the company is “at least a year away,” from filing an engineering plan with the PSC.
“Once we file that we have to wait 60 days and then we can file a full application,” with the PSC, Litchfield said.
In all, the PSC process for Badger Hollow took about nine months, and included several public meetings and a written public comment period, Litchfield said.
There will also be a process, at some point, to determine if Koshkonong Solar Farm can safely hook into ATC transmission lines, to allow the generated power to be sold, O’Connor said.
“Offtake of the power produced hasn’t been determined at this time. It could be a large Wisconsin utility or another organization that has a demand for power,” O’Connor said in the newspaper interview.
Litchfield said at the meeting that whether Koshkonong Solar Farm ultimately is built is dependent on the outcome of all that.
“We may never even get there; we think this is a good site so we hope we will but there is a lot of process still to come,” Litchfield said.
Litchfield said some efforts by Invenergy, to help with local communication at Badger Hollow, included opening a staffed office in Iowa County and the creation of a dedicated website and Facebook page. He said that may come soon for the Koshkonong Solar Farm. Landowners who have signed leases will also be subscribed to a regular newsletter, he said.
“Additionally, anyone can reach out to me at any time,” he said.
Litchfield told meeting attendees that nothing in the leases preclude landowners from confirming they have been signed.
“It’s a competitive market so mainly our lease terms would be considered confidential, the amount of the payments,” Litchfield said. “People who have signed lease payments are welcome to talk about it.”
“Who do you file objections with, for the whole project?” one meeting attendee inquired.
“First talk with us, then the township, Dane County, then the PSC,” Litchfield responded.
Litchfield said the solar panels have a lifespan of at least 25 years. And he said Invenergy has compiled data on the impact of large solar farms on surrounding property values in “Minnesota and North Carolina, among other places,” and the resulting data “has not shown a decline.”
The farmland being leased would not have to be rezoned from agriculture use, Litchfield continued. And, he said, the solar arrays would be fenced and the area inside the fence planted with grasses and native plants, creating a good habitat for small animals, birds and insects. At similar solar projects, sheep have been introduced to graze inside the fences, Litchfield said.
“It will be Invenergy’s responsibility to maintain what’s going on inside the fence,” O’Connor said in the newspaper interview.
Litchfield said large solar farms are required to be fenced in because they are considered a power plant.
Like with Badger Hollow, the Koshkonong solar farm would probably have one substation on the property, O’Connor said.
Some audience members told Litchfield that though it’s early in the process, they already feel powerless.
“You pretend like we have a say but I don’t believe we do,” one audience member expressed.
The company wants to turn valuable farmland “into some type of industrial complex,” another audience member said. “We feel like we can’t fight you no matter what we do.”
“Why don’t we have some more cookies and some more conversation?” Litchfield then said, attempting to end the Q&A.
However, directly addressing the Invenergy representatives, Christiana Town Board member Jim Lowry went on that “I think what the people of this township really want to see is your people working with these people as far as where this project is going. Personally, I am all in favor of renewable energy but I’m also concerned about property values,” as well as issues like how far solar arrays would be required to be set back from property lines.
“I think it’s important that we get the answers before they get PSC approval; the time to start working on those answers is now,” Lowry added.
“I think the people of the township need to keep the conversation going and ask the questions,” Lowry continued.
Meeting attendees, approached afterward as they continued to mingle, offered a range of thoughts.
Ellen Zander and Luann Clausen, who live in the Town of Christiana, said they’re concerned about the loss of productive farmland and were moved by the number of people at the meeting.
“I’ve never seen this many people at a public meeting here before and we’ve lived here for more than 20 years,” Clausen said, adding that “based on the number of people here there’s a lot of interest in this and a lot of opposition to it.”
Christiana Town resident Adam Lex said he was “appalled,” to show up and find no formal presentation was planned. “I’m a busy person and this was important. To not have any type of presentation wasn’t a complete waste of my time, but it was a disrespect for it,” he said.
Christiana Town resident Keith Baal, who attended the meeting with his wife, Sarah, said it felt like a “marketing ploy,” designed to “gauge how much of a pain it’s going to be,” for Invenergy to work with area residents. “I was looking for more information,” Baal added.
Christiana dairy farmer Duane Hinchey said he’s reserving judgement for now although he has some concerns about prime agriculture land going out of production.
“I’m taking up all of their information,” he said
Christiana Town Board member Jeff Notstad called the meeting “a useful start.”
“I didn’t expect them to talk as much as they did; they got pushed into it,” Notstad said. “We need more of that dialogue, where everybody gets to hear (the answers),” rather than an open house format with individual conversations.
Notstad predicted a coming “long difficult process,” with few legal avenues for the Town Board to stop the project if it wants to.
“I am under the impression that the Town is pretty powerless to stop this. The people are going to have to do something if they want to stop it,” Notstad said.
O’ Connor told the Cambridge News & Deerfield Independent, however, that “as part of the PSC process we have to demonstrate compliance with local zoning and local land use plans.”
“We would engage the county and the township,” potentially negotiating a developer’s agreement for the project, he said.
Andy Olsen, a renewable energy advocate with the Environmental Law & Policy Center in Madison, who attended to hear the conversation between Invenergy and local residents, said he did feel “some sympathy,” for Invenergy representatives trying to offer information very early in the process.
At other sites, he said, Invenergy has heard the community wasn’t being consulted early enough.
“So now they did that, and they are getting complaints that they don’t have enough answers,” Olsen said. “I hope people keep an open mind and realize that this is going to be a long-term process and that they do have an opportunity to provide input; they can get the business cards from (Invenergy representatives).”
In the newspaper interview, Litchfield urged the Cambridge-area community to explore Invenergy’s website, that features renewable energy projects it has developed world-wide.
Invenergy is currently developing solar farms elsewhere in Wisconsin; a Kenosha County project is expected to go soon to the PSC.
Invenergy, Litchfield said, “is not a fly-by-night company. We’ve done this before.”
Badger Hollow, he said, has the potential to power 75,000 average-sized Wisconsin homes, and the cost to tap solar for that scale of use continues to drop.
“That’s really exciting that we can harness the sun in Wisconsin cheaper than (other forms of power) and that’s why we’re looking at new sites,” Litchfield said. “We do a lot of work with utilities in the state. They have big, ambitious clean energy targets that we’re happy to help them with.”
He added that such projects can also be a “huge new source of tax revenue that can improve township and county services.”
